‘The most satisfying slide I have seen in my life’ is 5 seconds very well spent

Hard to believe we know that a slide could be especially impressive or entertaining. And that’s what we though too until we watched this.

It’s a Major League Baseball moment featuring – Google, Google – Dodgers’ second baseman Trea Turner and it really is a thing of wonder.

Even better, you don’t have to like (or understand) baseball to appreciate it.

Trea Turner Slide pic.twitter.com/jQnm7Tj2XU — Dodgers Dougout Podcast (@Dodgers_Dougout) August 11, 2021

And it’s not just us that can’t stop watching it after the clip went wildly viral.

This might possibly be the most satisfying slide i’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/OvhvFis8fY — ♛𝕃𝕒𝕨𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖♛ (@TheBlazingKing_) August 11, 2021

Before clicking link: I mean, how satisfying can a slide be, really?

After clicking link: That might possibly be the most satisfying slide I've ever seen in my life. https://t.co/GIX2QiQeO4 — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) August 11, 2021

like he's ice skating. hypnotic https://t.co/aXH5EpwACX — Lauren L Walker (@ActNormalOrElse) August 11, 2021

I dare you to stop watching this https://t.co/r1gjMCsLAw — Nox On Nox Off (@martinoxon) August 11, 2021

Not a slide, but similarly impressive, was this.

Source Twitter @Dodgers_Dougout