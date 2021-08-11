Sport

‘The most satisfying slide I have seen in my life’ is 5 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated August 11th, 2021

Hard to believe we know that a slide could be especially impressive or entertaining. And that’s what we though too until we watched this.

It’s a Major League Baseball moment featuring – Google, Google – Dodgers’ second baseman Trea Turner and it really is a thing of wonder.

Even better, you don’t have to like (or understand) baseball to appreciate it.

And it’s not just us that can’t stop watching it after the clip went wildly viral.

Not a slide, but similarly impressive, was this.

Source Twitter @Dodgers_Dougout

