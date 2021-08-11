Ted Cruz accused ‘herd mentality’ Republicans of obeying one man and it’s a glorious self-own

Politics

Not for the first time we are moved to ask ‘What’s the colour of the sky in Ted Cruz’s world’ after this fabulous self-own on Fox News when he accused congressional Democrats of having a ‘herd mentality’.

The Texan senator was talking to Sean Hannity about his opposition to the creation of a vaccine passport system to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Ted Cruz accuses congressional Democrats of having a herd mentality where they obey one person pic.twitter.com/wodbrWcC7x — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2021

‘It’s a weird thing, Sean. There’s a weird mentality among congressional Democrats that they obey [Senate Democratic Party majority leader] Chuck Schumer and they’ll only answer as “sir, yes, sir”.’

And if you’re thinking his comments brought to mind someone else from the not too distant past – and his relationship with Cruz and the rest of the Republican party – then you’d be absolutely right.

If Schumer starts insulting his wife, maybe Ted Cruz will campaign for him. https://t.co/W7HEOfI48v — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2021

Irony has more lives than a cat. https://t.co/pjirz7QceF — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 10, 2021

😂 Did your lord and master approve of this tweet? pic.twitter.com/itobioqBis — Brad Norris (@EveryoneLies17) August 10, 2021

Hold up, is this coming from the guy who kissed the ass of the man who insulted his wife and father for over four years? Ted Cruz has no self-awareness. https://t.co/pOnDUn1NbP — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 10, 2021

Aspiring professional gaslighters, watch this and take copious notes https://t.co/GpfvD7ovwK — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 10, 2021

Shamelessness is a super power. So, apparently, is a complete lack of self-awareness. https://t.co/3ilTLsKegu — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 10, 2021

The projection detector just exploded. — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 10, 2021

Ted Cruz obeying one guy. pic.twitter.com/d0qEM3iD1Y — a patel (@apate2325) August 10, 2021

you can only worship one person if that guy calls your wife ugly and your father a killer, I do not make the rules https://t.co/07hy7ig5XJ — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 10, 2021

In one syllable …

