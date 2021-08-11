Politics

Ted Cruz accused ‘herd mentality’ Republicans of obeying one man and it’s a glorious self-own

John Plunkett. Updated August 11th, 2021

Not for the first time we are moved to ask ‘What’s the colour of the sky in Ted Cruz’s world’ after this fabulous self-own on Fox News when he accused congressional Democrats of having a ‘herd mentality’.

The Texan senator was talking to Sean Hannity about his opposition to the creation of a vaccine passport system to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

‘It’s a weird thing, Sean. There’s a weird mentality among congressional Democrats that they obey [Senate Democratic Party majority leader] Chuck Schumer and they’ll only answer as “sir, yes, sir”.’

And if you’re thinking his comments brought to mind someone else from the not too distant past – and his relationship with Cruz and the rest of the Republican party – then you’d be absolutely right.

In one syllable …

Source Twitter @Acyn H/T HuffPost

