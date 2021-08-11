Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s been suspended by Twitter so enjoy these 9 times she was hilariously owned

John Plunkett. Updated August 11th, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Georgia’s Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene who has been suspended from Twitter after claiming coronavirus vaccines are ‘failing’.

Greene – a big fan of Donald Trump and QAnon – will not be able to tweet for a week after breaking Twitter’s rules on misleading information for saying the vaccine was ineffective at stopping the spread of Covid.

And what better way to mark the occasion – apart from raising a glass – than by enjoying these 9 times she was brutally owned.

1. When she called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘a little Communist’

2. When she said this about Covid and God

3. When she said she doesn’t believe in evolution

4. When she boasted about winning unopposed

5. This all-time classic selfie switcheroo

6. This epic takedown by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (again)

7. When she filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden

8. When she smelt something ‘fishy’ about the election

9. And finally, when she wore this ‘censored’ mask

