Marjorie Taylor Greene’s been suspended by Twitter so enjoy these 9 times she was hilariously owned

Politics

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Georgia’s Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene who has been suspended from Twitter after claiming coronavirus vaccines are ‘failing’.

Greene – a big fan of Donald Trump and QAnon – will not be able to tweet for a week after breaking Twitter’s rules on misleading information for saying the vaccine was ineffective at stopping the spread of Covid.

And what better way to mark the occasion – apart from raising a glass – than by enjoying these 9 times she was brutally owned.

1. When she called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘a little Communist’

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a little communist and says locking her up is a good idea. She also says AOC isn’t an American pic.twitter.com/aCT1JTtC69 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2021

First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021

2. When she said this about Covid and God

Marjorie Taylor Greene says COVID is a bioweapon because God would never create a fatal illness that harms people https://t.co/fAiPkTCJw3 — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) June 12, 2021

3. When she said she doesn’t believe in evolution

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn’t believe in evolution https://t.co/GMoItzbSlA pic.twitter.com/kpi4l1nVB3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2021

To be fair, she is strong evidence for her claim https://t.co/55YVhjIZ2P — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 11, 2021

4. When she boasted about winning unopposed

I ran for office (and was elected with 74.7% of the vote) to represent the people, not the politicians. And that’s exactly what I’m doing. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 11, 2021

How does an unopposed candidate lose 25% of the vote? — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) March 11, 2021

5. This all-time classic selfie switcheroo

(via)



6. This epic takedown by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (again)

As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all “dumb blonde” jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 20, 2020

Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better. Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020

7. When she filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

They should open a third chamber of the legislature specifically for elected idiots so dumb, they assault Americans’ brains just by speaking. It wouldn’t make laws. It would just be a spectacle. Like a Dumb Sea World. You and Boebert could carpool. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 21, 2021

8. When she smelt something ‘fishy’ about the election

Let’s look at some absentee voting history. 2012: Obama received 87,487

2016: Clinton received 98,417

2020: Biden received 849,182 Notice anything fishy?https://t.co/k179vL2B9Z — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 10, 2020

Let’s look at some COVID-19 mortality history. 2012: 0 infections, 0 deaths

2016: 0 infections, 0 deaths

2020: 9,376,123 infections, 231,477 deaths by Election Day. And nearly 8,000 people have died in the week since. It’s not that hard. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) November 11, 2020

9. And finally, when she wore this ‘censored’ mask

Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that says “CENSORED” as she speaks into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/i7401gseIU — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 13, 2021

Leaders of this movement are defined by having great privilege while feigning martyrdom and one couldn’t sum it up with a more apt visual. https://t.co/Ik6FLQ7qrp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021

READ MORE

Melania Trump hit back at her White House Rose Garden critics and it didn’t end well