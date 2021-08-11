Marjorie Taylor Greene’s been suspended by Twitter so enjoy these 9 times she was hilariously owned
Spare a thought – only kidding – for Georgia’s Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene who has been suspended from Twitter after claiming coronavirus vaccines are ‘failing’.
Greene – a big fan of Donald Trump and QAnon – will not be able to tweet for a week after breaking Twitter’s rules on misleading information for saying the vaccine was ineffective at stopping the spread of Covid.
And what better way to mark the occasion – apart from raising a glass – than by enjoying these 9 times she was brutally owned.
1. When she called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘a little Communist’
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a little communist and says locking her up is a good idea. She also says AOC isn’t an American pic.twitter.com/aCT1JTtC69
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2021
First of all, I’m taller than her https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2021
2. When she said this about Covid and God
Marjorie Taylor Greene says COVID is a bioweapon because God would never create a fatal illness that harms people https://t.co/fAiPkTCJw3
— Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) June 12, 2021
3. When she said she doesn’t believe in evolution
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn’t believe in evolution https://t.co/GMoItzbSlA pic.twitter.com/kpi4l1nVB3
— The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2021
To be fair, she is strong evidence for her claim https://t.co/55YVhjIZ2P
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 11, 2021
4. When she boasted about winning unopposed
I ran for office (and was elected with 74.7% of the vote) to represent the people, not the politicians.
And that’s exactly what I’m doing.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 11, 2021
How does an unopposed candidate lose 25% of the vote?
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) March 11, 2021
5. This all-time classic selfie switcheroo
(via)
6. This epic takedown by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (again)
As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC.
She has single handily put an end to all “dumb blonde” jokes.
Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 20, 2020
Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better.
You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly.
Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better.
Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020
7. When she filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
They should open a third chamber of the legislature specifically for elected idiots so dumb, they assault Americans’ brains just by speaking. It wouldn’t make laws. It would just be a spectacle. Like a Dumb Sea World.
You and Boebert could carpool.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 21, 2021
8. When she smelt something ‘fishy’ about the election
Let’s look at some absentee voting history.
2012: Obama received 87,487
2016: Clinton received 98,417
2020: Biden received 849,182
Notice anything fishy?https://t.co/k179vL2B9Z
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 10, 2020
Let’s look at some COVID-19 mortality history.
2012: 0 infections, 0 deaths
2016: 0 infections, 0 deaths
2020: 9,376,123 infections, 231,477 deaths by Election Day. And nearly 8,000 people have died in the week since.
It’s not that hard.
— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) November 11, 2020
9. And finally, when she wore this ‘censored’ mask
Yes, Marjorie Taylor Greene is wearing a mask that says “CENSORED” as she speaks into a microphone on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/i7401gseIU
— Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) January 13, 2021
Leaders of this movement are defined by having great privilege while feigning martyrdom and one couldn’t sum it up with a more apt visual. https://t.co/Ik6FLQ7qrp
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 13, 2021
