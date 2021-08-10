This woman’s encounter with an airport ‘artist’ went viral with good reason
There aren’t many situations more dull than being stuck at the airport while you wait for your flight, although plenty of things can match it – like doing the ironing, listening to on-hold music or doing the ironing. Did I mention I hate ironing?
When Emma Keane was sitting in the airport waiting to fly from Connecticut to Los Angeles, she spotted a guy who seemed captivated by her, but before the alarm bells had really started to clang, he began to sketch her.
She tells it so much better than we can.
@emmakeanehaha
getting handed that piece of sketchbook paper was the most devestating moment of my life ##ChiliDogYumPlz ##LiveFlowSweatDuet ##TheSuicideSquadMovie
At least the mask must have hidden some of her crushing disappointment.
If you had any doubt as to the difference between expectation and delivery – this explains just how much Emma had bought into the mysterious stranger – and his CRAYOLAS.
@emmakeanehaha
my absolutely delusional sense of self-confidence has ravaged me once again
As one person put it –
READ MORE
People have been drawing Shrek from memory – 19 with differing layers of success
Source Emma Keane Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Fox News was shocked US Olympians celebrated with a drink – 13 winning takedowns that are 100% proof
This hilariously straight-talking Covid sign really isn’t messing around (NSFW)