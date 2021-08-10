The early bird catches the worm – but not the squirrel

Animals

Redditor u/vacattack posted this image with the title ‘A squirrel won today’.

It captures the moment a squirrel outwitted the falcon that would certainly have made a meal of it – fluffy tail and all.

As u/farfaleen explained.

“I don’t necessarily want the bird to go hungry, but it’s hard not to root for the underdog here.”

Not anti-falcon – just pro-squirrel. In many ways, the real loser is the person coming back to find the talon marks on the roof of their car.

Source r/funny Image Richard Sagredo on Unsplash, r/funny