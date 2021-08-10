So many people made the same joke about Jeremy Clarkson’s A-Levels tweet it sent it trending

Pics

As you’ll no doubt know by now, it’s become an annual tradition on A-Level results day for Jeremy Clarkson to tweet this (or something very like it).

And as the eagle-eyed among you will have spotted, this year was no different.

It prompted no shortage of attention and jokes at the presenter’s expense.

jeremy clarkson getting ready to post his yearly “i got no a-levels and i’m still rich” tweet pic.twitter.com/fyvD5omhJH — ︎joe (@jxeker) August 10, 2021

3 things in life that are certain: Death, Taxes, and Jeremy Clarkson tweeting this https://t.co/HfcOmEcMBP — J (@JordanRowes) August 10, 2021

When I see Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘it’s okay if you failed your A-Levels, I did and now I’m rich’ tweets re-emerge #alevels2021 pic.twitter.com/xINHpKMPcC — Charlie 🦥 (@ChazzerFFC) August 9, 2021

jeremy clarkson went to a very famous, extremely expensive boarding school, fucked up his a levels and still ended up fabulously wealthy. a universally inspiring lesson for school leavers everywhere — Stan Cross (@tristandross) August 10, 2021

Don’t worry if you didn’t get the A Level results you were expecting. At least you’re not Jeremy Clarkson. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) August 10, 2021

But one joke proved popular more than any other, so much so that it started trending.

He has since gone on to obtain an N and a T. https://t.co/GzEyiD7z6l — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) August 10, 2021

He also added an N and a T to the C and U https://t.co/uvhpvjOSJs — Dwarf deluxe (@f_ckforever2021) August 10, 2021

You've got to love the fact that so many people had the same idea for the joke in response to Jeremy Clarkson's tweet that they actually got "n and a t" trending in the UK. — SeventhEmberXander (@XanderWhovian) August 10, 2021

It’s a good thing Jeremy Clarkson didn’t also get an N and a T or I think Twitter might explode.#alevelresults2021 — Louise Paterson (@LouiseP70493237) August 10, 2021

“n and a t” is trending on twitter because of this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/JelBRf9bpm — mirin (@mirinstinks) August 10, 2021

He’s lying about his grades. He actually got a C, a U, an N and a T https://t.co/PU0uViPx29 — Aled Russ (@powerballadaled) August 10, 2021

When you realise why "an N and a T" is trending 🤣🤣🤣🤣#alevelresults2021 — Agyen OG (@AgyenOG) August 10, 2021

And it was, it really was.

To conclude …

It’s trending as everyone is making the same joke but I’m still proud of you, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ybKtzfRQcY — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 10, 2021



