So many people made the same joke about Jeremy Clarkson’s A-Levels tweet it sent it trending

Poke Staff. Updated August 10th, 2021

As you’ll no doubt know by now, it’s become an annual tradition on A-Level results day for Jeremy Clarkson to tweet this (or something very like it).

And as the eagle-eyed among you will have spotted, this year was no different.

It prompted no shortage of attention and jokes at the presenter’s expense.

But one joke proved popular more than any other, so much so that it started trending.

And it was, it really was.

To conclude …


