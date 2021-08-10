Our 15 favourite reactions to A level results day on Twitter

Life

Even if there are no teenagers in your life, you can’t have failed to have noticed that today – at the time of writing – is A-level results day.

Perhaps you spotted what day it was when you read Jeremy Clarkson’s annual humblebrag.

Good luck if you’re waiting for your A-level results. Hope you get what you want, and if you don’t, try not to get too pissed off with those telling you how brilliantly they’ve done in life regardless of getting rubbish results themselves. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021

The Education Secretary has been doing the rounds of the news media, defending his department’s solution to the patchy deliverance of lessons during the pandemic, and ‘forgetting’ his own results.

Tad awkward exchange on @LBC – as Gavin Williamson dodges repeated questions over what grades he got at A-Level. Finally says he's "forgotten". Also dodged answering it on another interview earlier. — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) August 10, 2021

I hope that Gavin Williamson will serve as an inspiration to everyone getting exam results today, by showing that it is still possible to reach high office even when you are totally unqualified and have the intellectual capacity of a haddock. #alevels2021 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 10, 2021

Yet again, the usual suspects are suggesting that the grades are too high or undeserved.

The A-level results are ludicrous and an insult to high achieving students. A-grades have doubled in number. What a joke. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 10, 2021

Piers Morgan had the best response.

If A level students get better grades today than they should do, then good. After all the crap they've had to put up with for the past 18 months during this pandemic, they deserve it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2021

We can’t imagine anyone coming up with a successful rebuttal.

What tweeters have come up with, however, is this collection of great reactions – our favourites, in fact.

1.

“For everyone getting their A-Level results today, don’t worry too much about those grades. I have no qualifications at all but I’ve ended up with a diamond hat and my son owns Cornwall” pic.twitter.com/SVAKX77pRi — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 10, 2021

2.

As record A-level results are reported across the UK, experts warn students not to celebrate just yet as there’s still time for Gavin Williamson to get involved. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 10, 2021

3.

Seems a lot of people got their A-Level in patronising students on Twitter. — cluedont (@cluedont) August 10, 2021

4.

Just been past the local school and there must be thirty kids outside, two feet off the ground, just levitating. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) August 10, 2021

5.

Don’t worry if you fail your A-levels, kids. If you work hard, never give up and are a hereditary lord you too can make it into the House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/5gF62iExPb — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 10, 2021

6.

If you’re a newspaper columnist struggling for the perfect A level results day tweet: don’t despair! It took me years to hit the right blend of self aggrandisement and phony encouragement. And I speak as someone who got an A for everything. — Alan White (@aljwhite) August 10, 2021

7.

just remember kids, I got straight A's (which I didn't need as I had a 2 E offer from Oxford) and later went to prison. — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) August 10, 2021

8.

Annual reminder you can lie about your A Level results for the rest of your life coz no one ever checks. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 10, 2021

9.

A Level results day comes with a lot of pressure and expectation. If you’re reading this, just know that you don’t *have* to tweet about what results you got back in the dial-up times, because no one young actually gives a shit. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 10, 2021

10.

I absolutely smashed my A-levels and now I live in my mum's spare room tweeting for coins. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 10, 2021

11.

Young people shouldn’t worry about A-level results – everyone ultimately ends up on at least one social media platform wasting their lives 👍🏻 — Tits McGee (@Scientits) August 10, 2021

12.

A level results day. Time for my annual tweet: After 13 retakes the clearing system sent me to Ulster Uni Coleraine during the troubles where I got a degree, was nicknamed ‘Fenian Turk’ & clapped an Orangemen's Day parade thinking Holland were playing N. Ireland in a friendly. — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 10, 2021

13.

Don’t worry if you didn’t get the A Level results you were expecting. At least you’re not Jeremy Clarkson. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) August 10, 2021

14.

If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I spend my time getting paid to write reactionary columns that uphold Rupert Murdoch’s interests and punching people because I didn’t get the right lunch. — Rick Stein’s Goosebumps (@demarionunn) August 10, 2021

15.

#alevels2021 #alevelresultsday People getting Rich billionaires

A Level results tweeting that you

don't need them pic.twitter.com/oNVecwXQ51 — Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) August 10, 2021

Finally, spare a thought for the people who couldn’t turn to Twitter for words of ‘comfort’ from smug celebrities and had to make do with the family’s commiserations.

20yrs ago when I didn’t get the A-level results I needed to get into university there were no inspirational ‘rags to riches tweets’ to cheer you up, just this… pic.twitter.com/QXpT6R2QTT — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) August 10, 2021

