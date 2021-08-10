Melania Trump hit back at her White House Rose Garden critics and it didn’t end well

Pics

Melania Trump isn’t First Lady anymore but her much criticised redesign of the White House Rose Garden last year has been going viral all over again after NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss said this on Twitter.

Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

And the former First Lady wasn’t taking it lying down. Unlike her husband she’s still on Twitter and an account called the ‘Office of Melania Trump’ – no, us neither – had this to say in response.

.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1 pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021

Except it maybe wasn’t the devastating takedown that Melania hoped it would be.

Here are our favourite things people said in response.

You demolished a gorgeous rose garden and made it look like a cheap golf course entrance. — Sydney Leonard (@MotherLeonard) August 8, 2021

He is trusted as an eminent scholar of US History, which I daresay, is not Melania’s field. Even in bloom, the garden is a disappointment. Sorry. — lessbarb (@lessbarb) August 8, 2021

Is it a mock up of @MichelleObama’s real office where she does real things? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/INajAZ3iY3 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 8, 2021

You tore down the crabapples that gave the garden it’s full dimension. What’s left is flat, bland, and as dead as your imagination, Morticia. — RussJustRuss (@MassRussof) August 8, 2021

So the person who wore this when visiting ‘a detention facility in Texas for immigrant children who had been separated from their parents at the border’ (@TheWrap) cares about a historian’s opinion of a ROSE GARDEN?? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2fctn8WBgQ — Fozzie 🐼 🧸 🐨 🐻 (@FozzieBear88) August 8, 2021

Brought to you by Four Seasons Landscaping. — Bee Sellers (@BeeSellerz) August 8, 2021

1. @BeschlossDC IS a trustworthy professional historian.

2. Even though it’s had a year after its evisceration. it’s still a depressing unimaginative space.

3. I hope the current administration can find the time to bring some joy back into the Rose Garden. — figrat (@figrat) August 8, 2021

You killed paradise & put up a purslane lot pic.twitter.com/38hHHSQJz8 — jessie (@JessieOnTheEdge) August 8, 2021

Don’t forget about the tennis pavilion you built during the pandemic — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 8, 2021

Somebody got their flower bed feelings hurt. So of course, name calling. Did I miss all her tweets on covid and vaccines? https://t.co/0XJHGJgNIZ — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 8, 2021

LOL that this Twitter account even exists, & LMAO that *this* is what they bother to tweet about. I’m a professional gardener. You crammed way too many plants into a bed surrounded by boring boxwoods, & the whole design looks like something you’d see framing a cheap golf club. — Serenity Now! (@Cpo10za) August 8, 2021

