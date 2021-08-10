This keyboard ‘drum’ demo has gone viral all over again – because it’s just mindblowing

Videos

Singaporean tech wizard, Paul Seow, has gone viral again two decades after recording what has to be the best ever drum demo that didn’t include drums.

Just watch what the guy does with this Creative Labs Prodikeys keyboard.

In case you were wondering, Travis Barker is the drummer for Blink-182.

The Creative Labs marketing manager became a viral sensation in 2005, four years after making a series of demos for the Prodikeys website, with the drum version setting the internet alight.

The clip returned to the public consciousness recently, when @kulipeter posted this.

Paul’s mad skills have wowed people all over again, and here are a few things they’ve been saying.

WOW?? I gotta tell someone about this man I can’t keep this contained 😭 it doesn’t matter how niche it is this is wild — Leon (@savorypuff) August 9, 2021

This gives off some real "draw the rest of the fucking owl" energy and I love it https://t.co/Lf2KL6RrVN — Josh 'Middle Name' Ennor (@joshennor) August 8, 2021

Legend says that this creative keyboard replaced every Rock & Roll drum set in the late 90s https://t.co/pFjwf5W3Pl — Waveshaper (@Waveshaper_SWE) August 8, 2021

Well that escalated quickly https://t.co/4IfEQj777U — XL Middleton (@XLMiddleton) August 7, 2021

We have no idea how successful the clip was in selling the product, but it looks like it’s still working at least a little magic.

I've watched this video countless times over almost 20 years and I only just now realized this is all to sell a computer keyboard with a piano keyboard attached, DOUBLE THE KEYBOARD. I WANT IT. — Jonathan Kramer (@dietkramer) August 8, 2021

You can find Paul on YouTube, where he discusses …property and food.

