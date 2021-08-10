Fox News was shocked US Olympians celebrated with a drink – 13 winning takedowns that are 100% proof

Sport

People weren’t entirely surprised to learn that the United States finished top of the Olympic medals table at this year’s Tokyo games.

Less predictable – possibly – was Fox News’s apparent shock that members of the US Olympic basketball team celebrating their victory with a drink or two.

And the Murdoch-owned news channel surely wins worst take of the entire games.

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green were ‘drunk’ during Team USA celebrationhttps://t.co/hNIp2pOgeE — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2021

These 13 takedowns are all 100% proof.

1.

So what. They won for America. I get drunk to celebrate me washing the dishes. Why is this a story. — Calling Out Liars (@OuttingLiars) August 9, 2021

2.

So now African American athletes can’t even celebrate after winning an Olympic gold medal without being subjected to scrutiny? @FoxNews what’s the point of this story? — remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) August 9, 2021

3.

Breaking News: For the first time in history people got drunk at a celebration. — GVF (@i_gvf) August 9, 2021

4.

5.

The radical right HATES that Team USA won the most gold medals. https://t.co/Gsbhj6iT2S — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2021

6.

PARENTS: How will YOU be tackling this subject with your kids? https://t.co/G1CkWH1re2 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 9, 2021

7.

Fox news is clutching their pearls with this tweet 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Broward Bred 🔥🐬🌮 (@FromRagsToGP) August 9, 2021

8.

*dying* at the scare quotes around "drunk" https://t.co/VVPIGn53U6 — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 9, 2021

9.

Is drinking while black a crime? — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) August 9, 2021

10.

reminder that it does not matter about outcomes

the right will find something to whine about https://t.co/GhRJKXQykI — darth™ (@darth) August 9, 2021

11.

12.

What athlete doesn’t get drunk after winning a championship? I hate Fox so much, bruh — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) August 9, 2021

13.

READ MORE

A Fox News guest made a Donald Trump joke and it didn’t go down well

Source Twitter @FoxNews H/T HuffPost