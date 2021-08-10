Fox News was shocked US Olympians celebrated with a drink – 13 winning takedowns that are 100% proof
People weren’t entirely surprised to learn that the United States finished top of the Olympic medals table at this year’s Tokyo games.
Less predictable – possibly – was Fox News’s apparent shock that members of the US Olympic basketball team celebrating their victory with a drink or two.
“AYE BRON” 🤣
Team USA loving that GOLD MEDAL LIFE 🤩 @KDTrey5 @KingJames
(via @Money23Green, @JaValeMcGee) pic.twitter.com/Fo7ry6mz59
— Overtime (@overtime) August 7, 2021
And the Murdoch-owned news channel surely wins worst take of the entire games.
Kevin Durant, Draymond Green were ‘drunk’ during Team USA celebrationhttps://t.co/hNIp2pOgeE
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2021
These 13 takedowns are all 100% proof.
1.
So what. They won for America. I get drunk to celebrate me washing the dishes. Why is this a story.
— Calling Out Liars (@OuttingLiars) August 9, 2021
2.
So now African American athletes can’t even celebrate after winning an Olympic gold medal without being subjected to scrutiny? @FoxNews what’s the point of this story?
— remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) August 9, 2021
3.
Breaking News: For the first time in history people got drunk at a celebration.
— GVF (@i_gvf) August 9, 2021
4.
— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 9, 2021
5.
The radical right HATES that Team USA won the most gold medals. https://t.co/Gsbhj6iT2S
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 9, 2021
6.
PARENTS: How will YOU be tackling this subject with your kids? https://t.co/G1CkWH1re2
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 9, 2021
7.
Fox news is clutching their pearls with this tweet 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Broward Bred 🔥🐬🌮 (@FromRagsToGP) August 9, 2021
8.
*dying* at the scare quotes around "drunk" https://t.co/VVPIGn53U6
— Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 9, 2021
9.
Is drinking while black a crime?
— Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) August 9, 2021
10.
reminder that it does not matter about outcomes
the right will find something to whine about https://t.co/GhRJKXQykI
— darth™ (@darth) August 9, 2021
11.
https://t.co/ZRHqv7JqUG pic.twitter.com/SayCgkwjNL
— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) August 9, 2021
12.
What athlete doesn’t get drunk after winning a championship? I hate Fox so much, bruh
— Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) August 9, 2021
13.
https://t.co/4jnSWDksPv pic.twitter.com/fhMKlzfRI2
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) August 9, 2021
