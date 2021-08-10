Dido Harding is stepping down as Chair of NHS Improvement and the jokes practically wrote themselves

News

Dido Harding, the woman who ran the disastrous Test and Trace programme until April, is to leave her role as Chair of NHS Improvement, having failed to win the position of head of NHS England

Why wasn't she sacked? Where's the money gone? £37bn in total… Test and Trace boss Dido Harding to step down from NHS rolehttps://t.co/dGqz829Y8Z — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) August 9, 2021

The announcement got a lot of people thinking along the same lines –

1.

BREAKING: Dido Harding to stand down as chair of NHS Improvement in October, which will actually be the first thing she has done to improve the NHS x — Laura Kuenssberg ᵗʳᵃⁿˢˡᵃᵗᵒʳ (@BBCPropagandist) August 9, 2021

2.

I knew Dido Harding would eventually do something to help the NHS. https://t.co/508WWjLlgR — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 9, 2021

3.

Well if there's one thing that might actually improve the NHS…..https://t.co/FKlGX0IQs1 — Shaggy (@2015Shaggy) August 9, 2021

4.

This is probably the best thing she could have done to improve the NHS. https://t.co/LPJqo6Jlaz — The Masked Knight (@CityJohn) August 9, 2021

5.

Perhaps NHS Improvement will actually be able do some improving then? https://t.co/6XD71ZsfRM — Billy Misanthrope 🌒 (@BillyVacant) August 9, 2021

It wasn’t the only take.

6.

Dido Harding stepping down as chair of NHS Improvement the worst appointment since Fred West was made chair of the Paving Slab Association — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 9, 2021

7.

Thank you Dido Harding for your "fantastic" work improving our NHS The 37 BILLION POUNDS you pissed away on our "world beating" track and trace system will live forever in the memory https://t.co/YSF58h08kx — Marco Fasgard (@MarcOfAsgard19) August 9, 2021

8.

This feels less like a resignation and more like a getaway:https://t.co/5EhuTcWtgx — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 9, 2021

9.

About effin time. Dido Harding did for the NHS what Nigel Farage did for breakdancing https://t.co/2WQ8H0wXe4 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 9, 2021

10.

Aside from everything she's done and all the money she's fleeced us for, every photo I see of Dido Harding makes me think of a regional news voxpop of someone 'expressing concerns' about plans for a new windfarm nearby pic.twitter.com/55WBovh0PF — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) August 9, 2021

11.

Dido Harding 5: A Good Day To Dido Harding https://t.co/ro6rUOhuSW — Dubzky (@dubzkis) August 9, 2021

12.

Dido Harding, NHS Improvement. An oxymoron if ever there was one. https://t.co/VJelSi4sf1 — Paul Mitchell💙 (@mrmitchell78) August 9, 2021

In conclusion …

