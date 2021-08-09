Life

This former Nasa employee’s shutdown of a guy’s sexist ‘joke’ was just brutal

Poke Staff. Updated August 9th, 2021

People have been enjoying this epic shutdown of a guy’s sexist joke after he found out the woman he was talking to on a dating app used to work at NASA.

The exchange was shared by Lauren McKeown who had the misfortune of encountering ‘Mikey’ who ended up owned into another dimension.

‘And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why I am single 🤦🏼‍♀️,’ said @mclaurenseries over on Twitter.

Mega oof.

To conclude …

