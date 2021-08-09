The BBC’s superb Olympics montage went viral and it’s a proper tearjerker

Sport

The Olympics are over for another four, sorry, three years, but the good news is we’ve got the Paralympics and the winter Olympics to enjoy before that.

But before you leave Tokyo behind, enjoy this fabulous closing Olympics montage put together by the BBC, which is exactly the sort of thing BBC Sport does so much better than everyone else.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it after the video went viral on Twitter.

Absolutely pitch perfect. We’re so very lucky to have the BBC and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise is providing a very generous advert of the certain fact they’re not worth listening to.https://t.co/qZeSa698fo — Tom Peck (@tompeck) August 8, 2021

Make sure you’ve got a tissue to hand. #BBC just smashed it with this montage on end of #Olympics pic.twitter.com/RqslUPdCcK — Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) August 8, 2021

Montage gold medal for #Tokyo2020 goes to the BBC. (Happy to see contenders).https://t.co/t5IQPfgwqb — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 8, 2021

The BBC just know how to do a montage don’t they?https://t.co/KkeHh8qVCN — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 9, 2021

I challenge the coldest and hardest of hearts not to melt at this. Just gorgeous. No, there’s something in YOUR eye. #olympics BBC Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Montage – YouTube https://t.co/lWTRXKaJhx — Dr Emma Kell FCCT (@thosethatcan) August 8, 2021

READ MORE

40 of the funniest memes and tweets from the Tokyo Olympics – every one a gold medal winner

Source YouTube BBC Sport H/T Twitter @sima_kotecha @tompeck