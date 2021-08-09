News

Sarah Vine jumped on the PM’s weird ‘Margaret Thatcher: Eco Warrior’ bandwagon – 11 perfect digs

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 9th, 2021

After visiting Moray East Offshore Windfarm in Scotland, Boris Johnson caused an outcry with an insensitive comment about the UK’s move towards renewable energy.

‘We’ve transitioned away from coal in my lifetime. Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coalmines across the country, we had a big early start.’

It’s almost certainly the first time anyone has ever suggested the pit closures were environmentally motivated, and coming from Johnson, it was probably a bad joke. A very bad joke.

The story trended on Twitter for more than a day, due to reactions like these.

The PM has refused to apologise for the joke/revision of history – delete as appropriate – but if anybody thought he would, they must have been watching a different prime minister.

Whether he was joking or not, one of his cheerleaders, Sarah Vine, decided to double down on the idea of Maggie Thatcher: Eco Warrior, with an error-riddled think piece in the Mail.

It got the reactions you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

What did Margaret Thatcher actually say about climate change?

Source Scarborough Lass Image Daily Mail, Screengrab

