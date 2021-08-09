Entertainment

‘Pingin’ in the Rain’ hits all the right notes as it parodies the UK’s app woes

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 9th, 2021

The very talented musical satirist, Henry Patterson, turns familiar tunes – mostly from musicals – into hilarious political commentary, and we’ve been very much enjoying his work.

Here’s how he explained Trump’s election loss and the subsequent noteworthy developments via a reworking of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Ten Duel Commandments from Hamilton.

@thehenryp

Trump’s Downfall (in song.) ##Trump ##Election2020 ##Funny ##Election ##US ##USA ##MusicalTheatre ##FYP ##ForYou ##America ##Hamilton ##Singing ##Theatre ##Viral

♬ Trumps Downfall Part 1 – Henry Patterson

While Hakuna Matata from The Lion King was the perfect vehicle for this hilarious take on the start of England’s unlocking process.

@thehenryp

Happy May 17th 🥳 ##fyp ##viral ##may17 ##O2HereComesBrighter ##lockdown ##covid ##covid19 ##uk ##british ##boris

♬ The Easing of Lockdown – Henry Patterson

As the so-called pingdemic leads to a hasty tweak of the Covid-19 app – and we learn that the PM is once more completely disregarding the self-isolation rules, Henry has produced our favourite re-write yet – Pingin’ in the Rain.

@thehenryp

Boris & umbrellas is just not a good mix ☔️ ##fyp ##viral ##parody ##boris ##uk ##politics ##borisjohnson ##nhsapp ##covid ##singinintherain

♬ Pingin in the Rain – Henry Patterson

TikTok users were bowled over.

Finally – someone noticed his skill with a brolly.

We hope Henry shows his bloopers. That’s all Boris Johnson shares.

Source @thehenryp Image Screengrab

