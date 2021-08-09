People love this video of an emotional support dog hard at work

Animals

Here is 27 seconds well spent, a video of an emotional support dog – actually, two emotional support dogs – which went viral on Reddit because, well, watch.

And it prompted no end of comments, including from people who compared it with how their own pets behave.

‘I love dogs so much.’

SkyfighterGamingYT ‘Hoomans don’t deserve them.’

nate-278 ‘Yea especially when we spell humans as hoomans.’

WiiSteeringWheel ‘This is my dog when I’m just trying to watch TV or something.’

DanStFella ‘Same! But it doesn’t make me feel emotionally supported …’

gookershano ‘I once tried fake crying infront of my cat, he got annoyed and scratched me real good. I ended up crying for real because of the stinging pain.’

According-Switch-708

Source Reddit u/Real_Joe_Mom