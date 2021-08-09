40 of the funniest memes and tweets from the Tokyo Olympics – every one a gold medal winner

Sport

The ‘impossible’ Olympics have come to an end after 19 days of thrilling action from Tokyo.

Great Britain’s fourth place finish in the medal table was dubbed by Team GB chiefs as “the greatest achievement in British Olympic history”.

Along with all those memorable moments there was no shortage of funny memes and tweets which made us laugh along the way – and here are 40 of the very best.

1. ‘Agreed! 😁’

(via)

2.

3.

Greatly enjoyed this brilliant cameraman following the action at the trampoline gymnastics today pic.twitter.com/IikPbU8MvW — Sara Hussein (@sarahussein) July 30, 2021

4.

Me at 13 (winning the treble on @FootballManager) Sky Brown at 13 (winning the bronze medal at the @Olympics) Celebrating 👏 our 👏 successes 👏 pic.twitter.com/9CFlY1LCAu — Ben Shires (@BenShires) August 4, 2021

5. ‘Outta nowhere’

(via)

6. ‘Needed this today’

(via)

7.

DO THEY HAVE TO MAKE HIM WEAR HIS LAST NAME LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/WmANL7ohTo — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 2, 2021

8.

i made a list of events. i think should be added. to the olympics 2. the 100m hardwood floor slide

9. least time between naps

3. walking on the opposite side of a tree. so your human has to switch the hand they are holding the leash with

6. floor routine. but it’s belly rubs — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) July 29, 2021

9. ‘Happened!’



(via)

10.

The skateboarding in the Olympics is my favourite.

All the other athletes are ripped like fuck but these dudes turn up wearing baggy shorts & looking like they’ve been playing Fortnite for 10 hours. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 25, 2021

11.

an olympic sport I can get behind pic.twitter.com/JiLXbav3A6 — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) July 25, 2021

12.

We put hip hop music in background of Olympic equestrian dressage (horse dancing) and IT FITS pic.twitter.com/jyJDoszAdW — Zachary Ross (@zross12) July 24, 2021

13.

The most inspiring part of the Olympics is seeing all the athletes compete in sports whilst wearing jewellery without killing themselves like my PE teacher always told us would happen — Laura Claxton (@fairycakes) August 1, 2021

14. ‘I can proudly say I have a body of an olympic swimmer’

(via)

15.

I’m fuckin screaming lol. Yeah dude she qualified for the olympics without ever handling a gun before pic.twitter.com/jiKyeSMZrG — eugene v debs v batman v superman (@Superchair14) July 27, 2021

16.

The Olympic trampolining is too easy. The event should start with the contestant dragging the trampoline out of the garage while drinking and being nagged by their kids at a barbecue. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 30, 2021

17.

Just found out the plane that will take the equestrian’s horses to the Olympics is named Air Horse 1 and I can’t explain how happy that makes me. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 17, 2021

18.

Why do they look like they’ve got together to take the piss out of joggers pic.twitter.com/fg7RXWqNZh — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 6, 2021

19. ‘This is why I’m still single’

(via)

20.

(via)