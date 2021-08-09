Motörhead’s Ace of Spades played on church bells works so much better than it should

Entertainment

Of all the covers of Motörhead’s classic headbanger, Ace of Spades, you could reasonably expect to hear, it’s unlikely that ‘played on church bells’ ever made the list.

However, at the Torenfestival – Tower Festival – in Weert, Netherlands, someone did exactly that – and it’s amazing.

Of course, there had to be a guitar in the mix; we presume that’s a legal requirement.

The instrument being so expertly played by Frank Steijns is called a carillon, and it’s simply a more controllable way of bell-ringing, which Frank has been using at Weert’s St. Martinuskerk for more than a quarter of a century.

A clip of his performance with guitarist Jitse Zonneveld made it to Twitter, where it really grabbed people’s attention.

Motörhead's ACE OF SPADES played on Netherland church bells. Holy mother this is amazing pic.twitter.com/MYqH9RHCtP — Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) August 7, 2021

Wherever Lemmy, Fast Eddie and Philthy Animal are out there in the universe, I'm sure this has reached them. https://t.co/DEK6NZswp8 — Neil O'Doherty Ⓥ 🤘🌍🚄🚴⚛️☮️🔬⚡💉💉 (@eaglepeaknaod) August 5, 2021

This is God's will https://t.co/HF2iVpAH7d — Harry Mincheley (@WanderingSadu) August 8, 2021

As an encore, here’s the original.

You’re welcome.

