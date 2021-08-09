Pics

Simply 14 regrets in tattoo form

Poke Staff. Updated August 9th, 2021

It’s a good job tattoo removal is becoming a more sophisticated process, because there’s nothing sophisticated about any of these tattoos, and we imagine one or two of their owners might be regretting their life choices.

1. So close


Via

2. You what, mate?


Via

3. Never accept a lift from this person


Via

4. If you loved it so much, you’d be able to spell it


Via

5. Spot the difference


Via

6. Michael, are you okay? Are you okay? Are you okay, Michael?


Via

7. Kerning matters


Via

8. Erm …


Via

9. Love will tear us a what, now?


Via

10. It’s uncanny


Via

11. Batman – the Surrealist Years


Via

12. Because she’s always right


Via

13. They came third – and what’s a chanpion?


Via

14 No worries


Via

Some were simply never going to be a good idea, no matter how brilliant the tattooist was.


Via

READ MORE

Simply 17 ultra-realistic 3D tattoos

Source Instagram Image cheriesummers18, Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash

More from the Poke