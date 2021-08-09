Simply 14 regrets in tattoo form
It’s a good job tattoo removal is becoming a more sophisticated process, because there’s nothing sophisticated about any of these tattoos, and we imagine one or two of their owners might be regretting their life choices.
1. So close
2. You what, mate?
3. Never accept a lift from this person
4. If you loved it so much, you’d be able to spell it
5. Spot the difference
6. Michael, are you okay? Are you okay? Are you okay, Michael?
7. Kerning matters
8. Erm …
9. Love will tear us a what, now?
10. It’s uncanny
11. Batman – the Surrealist Years
12. Because she’s always right
13. They came third – and what’s a chanpion?
14 No worries
Some were simply never going to be a good idea, no matter how brilliant the tattooist was.
