Simply 14 regrets in tattoo form

It’s a good job tattoo removal is becoming a more sophisticated process, because there’s nothing sophisticated about any of these tattoos, and we imagine one or two of their owners might be regretting their life choices.

1. So close



2. You what, mate?



3. Never accept a lift from this person



4. If you loved it so much, you’d be able to spell it



5. Spot the difference



6. Michael, are you okay? Are you okay? Are you okay, Michael?



7. Kerning matters



8. Erm …



9. Love will tear us a what, now?



10. It’s uncanny



11. Batman – the Surrealist Years



12. Because she’s always right



13. They came third – and what’s a chanpion?



14 No worries



Some were simply never going to be a good idea, no matter how brilliant the tattooist was.



