The latest in an occasional series, bookshop sign of the week goes to this, shared by author, journalist, presenter and much else besides @MASieghart over on Twitter.

All good bookshops should have this category… pic.twitter.com/tGRGYu5OQL — Mary Ann Sieghart (@MASieghart) July 28, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again in full.

Is it beside “Men in coats running through architecture”? — Nic Ransome (@nicransome) July 29, 2021

No, they are next to “private detectives standing under bridges” — Sally Mackay (@SallyMackay3) July 29, 2021

Oh, fabulous! Back in 1970s/80s Australia they needed a shelf for ‘Women in big hats that are obscuring their faces’. I see a theme emerging here. — Kerryn Goldsworthy 🤓🤔🙄😳😱 🎓📚📝🎶🥂 (@AdelaideBook) July 29, 2021

I went to Indigo Books in Toronto one time and they had two tables – ‘books you pretend you have read’, ‘books you pretend you haven’t read’. — Momodog (@Dougalpop1) July 29, 2021

That’s brilliant. Will immediately rearrange shelves @aldebooks accordingly. And put them next to legs-dangling-off-pontoons covers. — AldeburghLitFest (@AldeLitFest) July 29, 2021

