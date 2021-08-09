‘All good bookshops should have this category …’
The latest in an occasional series, bookshop sign of the week goes to this, shared by author, journalist, presenter and much else besides @MASieghart over on Twitter.
All good bookshops should have this category… pic.twitter.com/tGRGYu5OQL
— Mary Ann Sieghart (@MASieghart) July 28, 2021
And just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again in full.
Is it beside “Men in coats running through architecture”?
— Nic Ransome (@nicransome) July 29, 2021
No, they are next to “private detectives standing under bridges”
— Sally Mackay (@SallyMackay3) July 29, 2021
Oh, fabulous! Back in 1970s/80s Australia they needed a shelf for ‘Women in big hats that are obscuring their faces’. I see a theme emerging here.
— Kerryn Goldsworthy 🤓🤔🙄😳😱 🎓📚📝🎶🥂 (@AdelaideBook) July 29, 2021
I went to Indigo Books in Toronto one time and they had two tables – ‘books you pretend you have read’, ‘books you pretend you haven’t read’.
— Momodog (@Dougalpop1) July 29, 2021
That’s brilliant. Will immediately rearrange shelves @aldebooks accordingly. And put them next to legs-dangling-off-pontoons covers.
— AldeburghLitFest (@AldeLitFest) July 29, 2021
