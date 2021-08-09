Entertainment

A YouTuber turned the Frontier Airlines duct tape guy story into comedy gold

Poke Staff. Updated August 9th, 2021

Air crew have been suspended and a passenger arrested, after the 22-year-old was caught touching attendants inappropriately on a flight last week, before being restrained by cabin staff who taped him into his seat.

Footage of the mid-air altercation was shared via news and social media – and it’s NSFW, so don’t watch it if you’re of a sensitive nature.

People felt the crew deserved awards, rather than suspensions.

It wasn’t the only issue.

One version of the incident had an altogether more light-hearted follow-up.

Although a passenger named Alfredo Rivera filmed the fracas, the funny guy in the video is actually James Bates, a YouTuber and comedian, who goes by the name The Real Spark.

At first, people took the clip at face value, believing James to be Alfredo Rivera.

Happily, even once the truth was out, people appreciated the truly hilarious performance.

Fred Harding had a question we’d all like answered.

