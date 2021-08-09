A YouTuber turned the Frontier Airlines duct tape guy story into comedy gold

Entertainment

Air crew have been suspended and a passenger arrested, after the 22-year-old was caught touching attendants inappropriately on a flight last week, before being restrained by cabin staff who taped him into his seat.

Footage of the mid-air altercation was shared via news and social media – and it’s NSFW, so don’t watch it if you’re of a sensitive nature.

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

People felt the crew deserved awards, rather than suspensions.

That Frontier crew should get a raise, not be suspended. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) August 3, 2021

They suspended the crew??? They are heroes! — Nora Fitzpatrick (@nfitz10) August 3, 2021

It wasn’t the only issue.

his parents are worth 2 mil then why is he flying frontier — harriet tubman!!! (@goldbarlovey) August 3, 2021

One version of the incident had an altogether more light-hearted follow-up.

Although a passenger named Alfredo Rivera filmed the fracas, the funny guy in the video is actually James Bates, a YouTuber and comedian, who goes by the name The Real Spark.

At first, people took the clip at face value, believing James to be Alfredo Rivera.

Alfredo Rivera is the greatest storyteller of our time. pic.twitter.com/vKk9liITac — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) August 5, 2021

Flight attendant Alfredo Rivera tells wild ass story of duct taping that crazed passenger on plane pic.twitter.com/JFFol6jNkq — Gabe Hudson (@gabehudson) August 6, 2021

How do I sign up to have Alfredo Rivera as my flight attendant on all future flights?! https://t.co/2wu47e4TtM — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) August 5, 2021

Happily, even once the truth was out, people appreciated the truly hilarious performance.

“Ya gotta see this spoof of a TV newscast, which starts and ends with actual news footage … but in the middle features YouTube personality, The Real Spark, masquerading as flight attendant, Alfredo Rivera …" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/79sj4gLjrP — [email protected]🏡 (@Nautigrrrl2018) August 6, 2021

Oh my gosh genius. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 6, 2021

Fred Harding had a question we’d all like answered.

"Smells like a pack of Marlboros, four shots of alcohol, and regret" How much you think this guy would charge to narrate my life story? — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) August 6, 2021

