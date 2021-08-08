Be careful what you wish for

Pics

Sometimes, life gives you lemons, and sometimes it just gives you what you ask for – so, you’d better be careful what that is.

When u/tfoust10’s son asked for “cold, hard cash”, he got exactly that.

As u/gr8sk8 commented –

“When dad jokes come to life…”

