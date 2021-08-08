Be careful what you wish for
Sometimes, life gives you lemons, and sometimes it just gives you what you ask for – so, you’d better be careful what that is.
When u/tfoust10’s son asked for “cold, hard cash”, he got exactly that.
As u/gr8sk8 commented –
“When dad jokes come to life…”
READ MORE
‘First time driving with dad’ is a dad joke that passes with flying colours
Source r/Funny Image Edgar Soto on Unsplash, r/Funny
More from the Poke
Life
This artist turned the tables on the chancer trying to knock down their pre-agreed fee
Celebrity
Dave Grohl trolling the Westboro bigots with a Bee Gees cover might be the best use of disco ever