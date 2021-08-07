This artist turned the tables on the chancer trying to knock down their pre-agreed fee

Life

An artist with the Reddit name of u/Kaleidoscope134 shared screenshots of an exchange with one of life’s more audacious chancers, who was trying to badger them into providing artworks for a lot less than a reasonable price.

Kaleidoscope134 added this clarification.

For context she wanted the same pic (of two dogs) drawing twice once A4 for her living room and a smaller one for her bedroom, hence the 2 frames. I was really pushing the 10 hours thing, I’ve already spent 9 on the large pic and the smaller is definitely going to take much longer than an hour.

Reddit users were baffled by the customer’s behaviour and impressed by the artist’s way of getting their revenge.

That’s like bargaining at a 70% off sale. Why would you do that?

Wonderful-Ad8764

I love this tactic – cofusing CB by showing concern about their well being.

Til8ea

LOL. That’s hysterically passive aggressive.

Mommy-Q

Big boss power move right here, I love it, too many people placate these manipulative idiots, about time we see some decent push back.

jonnytechno

Someone named u/1Eternallylost had this to say about choosing beggars.

When someone tells me they can get X for Y$ cheaper elsewhere, I just tell them to go buy it there instead. Shuts them down right from the start. Most people don’t seem to understand that they’re basically telling you your special skill and attention is worthless.

Good advice.

