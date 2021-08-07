13 of the funniest pictures that we’ve seen this week

Pics

To help take the edge off another long week, here are 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days or so.

1. ‘My coworker has a tendency to spill his cereal walking out of the kitchen in the morning and just leave it there. I made it modern art’

2. ‘Outta nowhere’

3. ‘Wonder how many times it happened’

4. ‘Amazon be letting you know all about your self’

5. ‘Spilled my drink so the bartender made me a sippy cup’

6. ‘McDonalds/Uber Eats calling me out’

7. ‘Agreed! 😁’

8. ‘1935 vs. 2021’

9. ‘The neighbourhood kid loves my cat and insists that my cat loves her back. This picture accurately shows how much kitty loves her’

10. ‘I’ve stared at this for an hour trying to figure out what I’m missing’



11. ‘Donkey Pool Time’

12. ‘F*ck you, use your data’

13. ‘Schrödinger’s Buttplug’

