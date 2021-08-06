What is the most likely to cause humanity’s extinction? 19 best/worst suggestions

Life

Over on Reddit, u/TwoTimeToj had a poser for the Ask Reddit forum.

What is the most likely to cause humanity’s extinction?

Some people posted depressingly real answers – like this.

Climate change, pandemics, etc will probably just make a dent of a smaller or bigger size. For an extinction level event, there’s fewer options:

Asteroid impact.

Global thermonuclear war.

Gamma ray burst.

.. that kind of thing.

arkaydee

But we preferred the ones where the sense of humour had been engaged. These were our favourites.

1.

A.I. And by “A.I.” I mean Auto Insurance.

6_String_Slinger



2.

Chicken overlords waging war on chik-fil-a and we get caught in the crossfire.

Weekly-Membership135

3.

Dogs. In the future, people won’t even have rights, dogs will have all the rights.

MettaMorphosis

4.

Fox News

qcihdtm



5.

Ignoring a global pande- nvm

Sandman_potato_man

6.

No more dragonballs

spiderpanda323

7.

Trump‘s children

yeahyeah2468

8.

Yo mama falling off her bed

Dutch_Midget

9.

Murder Hornets? Am I the only one prepared?

progressives_suck



