There’s a fundraiser to name an RNLI lifeboat after Nigel Farage and he’s absolutely fuming

Amateur beachcomber and unofficial Secretary of State for International Relations, Nigel Farage, may well receive a very rare honour, as a fundraiser for an RNLI lifeboat to be named after him is rapidly approaching its target.

Weirdly – he doesn’t seem at all happy about it.

Hi Nigel. I was wondering why donations to my fundraiser were going through the roof, and then I noticed that you gave it a brilliant shoutout on GB News. Thanks for your help! I really appreciate it. DONATE / SHARE – https://t.co/OMYZ1UXMwv Full clip: GB News / YouTube pic.twitter.com/aM2wjQa12H — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) August 5, 2021

Farage has been involved in a protracted spat with the lifesaving charity over their willingness to *checks notes* rescue people from the English Channel. Specifically asylum seekers.

Blaming the #RNLI for the arrival of migrants is like blaming the #NHS for Nigel Farage crashing his plane. — Shauny #SilverFox😎 (@happyjack1981) July 29, 2021

The former head of UKIP, The Brexit Party and Reform UK* objects to anyone rescuing those attempting to reach England via non-scheduled boats, accusing the RNLI of being a “migrant taxi service”.

This was their response.

We're proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apology for it. Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger & distress. Each of them is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter – every life is precious. This is why we launch: pic.twitter.com/lORd9NRpdP — RNLI (@RNLI) July 28, 2021

The outcry saw donations flood in, making the RNLI more than £200,000 in a day, then Simon Harris – @simonharris_mbd on Twitter – started the gofundme fundraiser.

He wrote –

I am trying to raise enough money to buy a new lifesaving hovercraft for the RNLI, and I would like it to be called ‘The Flying Farage’. I feel that this would be incredibly appropriate due to Mr Farage taking such an active interest in the RNLI’s activities right now. If there is any money left over, we will purchase a pint of real English ale to smash against the front in the naming ceremony, and if there’s loads of money left over we may even buy a second vessel and call it ‘The Galloping Grimes’ or ‘The Hovering Hopkins.’

It wasn’t just Farage who was all at sea over the proposal. His fanbase was in quite the lather.

The Daily Mail article about my RNLI fundraiser has generated 2,865 comments, but this one has to be my absolute favourite. I had no idea that this was illegal but maybe I should just hand myself in now to be safe … IT’S ALMOST £50k NOW! SHARE / DONATE – https://t.co/OMYZ1UXMwv pic.twitter.com/35IeQymwKk — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) August 4, 2021

Most tweeters seemed very much behind it, however, judging by comments like these.

I like this idea. https://t.co/vGBy2YNJw5 — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) August 5, 2021

New to Thomas, Nigel the xenophobic lifeboat. Powered by stale beer and only rescues unemployed fishermen. pic.twitter.com/U3maZ2dv2A — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) August 4, 2021

Hahahahaha We need to do this Buy A New RNLI Hovercraft – The Flying Farage https://t.co/BpsYl1riRB — Mark Thomas (@markthomasinfo) August 5, 2021

Great! Hope they go fir the flying farage (sounds good) but of course I’d be delighted with the alternatives:) — Jackie Weaver (@jackieweaver) August 3, 2021

What kind of pathetic individual would begrudge the RNLI some extra money? The idiot in this clip it seems. https://t.co/ALW7NU0gzi — Anne Mizrahi 💙 (@fluteannie) August 5, 2021

Surely it should be the SS Farage — ArentweallLeeds (@ArentweallLeeds) August 3, 2021

PJ Lloyd had another alternative name suggestion.

I'd consider it if it was named – "F… Farage" https://t.co/hrGdxR38DB — PJ Lloyd (@keepyourcash) August 3, 2021

Looks like The Flying Farage might get itself a little shorthand moniker.

You can find Simon on Facebook as manbehavingdadly and you can donate to his fundraiser here, if you feel like getting on board. Not literally.

