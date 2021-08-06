Politics

Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry ‘Trump cards’ – 13 top takedowns (and a most unfortunate schoolboy error)

Poke Staff. Updated August 6th, 2021

Just in case Donald Trump’s supporters feel their ‘MAGA’ hat is getting a bit frayed around the edges, the former President and his team have come up with another way for his fans to show their love.

Now he wants his devotees to carry actual ‘Trump Cards’, red and gold cards which look a bit like credit cards (they’re not credit cards) complete with logo and Trump signature.

And they suffered an unfortunate schoolboy error (see if you can spot it).

Insider reported that Trump’s team sent two emails about the cards which they said ‘will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

And they had this message from the man himself.

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.”

And if you’re thinking it was setting the former president up for no end of mockery, you’d be right.

Source Insider H/T Indy100

