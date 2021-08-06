Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry ‘Trump cards’ – 13 top takedowns (and a most unfortunate schoolboy error)

Politics

Just in case Donald Trump’s supporters feel their ‘MAGA’ hat is getting a bit frayed around the edges, the former President and his team have come up with another way for his fans to show their love.

Now he wants his devotees to carry actual ‘Trump Cards’, red and gold cards which look a bit like credit cards (they’re not credit cards) complete with logo and Trump signature.

And they suffered an unfortunate schoolboy error (see if you can spot it).

Insider reported that Trump’s team sent two emails about the cards which they said ‘will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

And they had this message from the man himself.

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you.”

And if you’re thinking it was setting the former president up for no end of mockery, you’d be right.

1.

Trump cards are for people not playing with a full deck. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 5, 2021

2.

I'm saving up a gigantic laugh for the first time I see some fool pull out one of those trump Cards at a store. PLEASE. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 5, 2021

3.

A "Trump Card" is NOT a "Get Out of Jail Free" card. https://t.co/8Suua73LcJ — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 5, 2021

4.

One of the Trump cards misspells "Official" as "Offical." Sure, they're Nazis, but they're not grammar Nazis. pic.twitter.com/XGkTkMVUQf — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 5, 2021

5.

The "offical" typo on the Trump Cards is like a Four Seasons Total Landscaping-level of self owning 😭😭 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 5, 2021

6.

If you will carry one of Donald’s Trump cards but won’t wear a mask because you believe it will block the oxygen to your brain — don’t worry, that ship has already sailed. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 5, 2021

7.

These new Trump cards are basically vaccine passports because, if you have one, we know you're not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/v43dgobHDR — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 5, 2021

8.

The official design for the Trump Cards: pic.twitter.com/rg8Ktt31vZ — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 5, 2021

9.

I suppose with some modification Trump Cards could just rehash this card. pic.twitter.com/t0poue3ZHB — NIK VENTURE (@NIK_VENTURE) August 5, 2021

10.

Well, "Trump Cards" is trending . . . 🙄 Lol, these are the only real Trump Cards ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iRq2ERV3k7 — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) August 5, 2021

11.

Trumpers flashing their Trump Cards at each other pic.twitter.com/7PGLJ5e3Rs — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) August 5, 2021

12.

Why aren't there Biden Cards? Because Biden supporters are not cultists who worship Dear Leader. If you're buying a Trump Card with a donation, I am selling the Brooklyn Bridge at 40% off retail. Today only. — Leslieoo7 ☠️ 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) August 5, 2021

13.

All them Trump Cards gonna decline when they try and use them pic.twitter.com/3Ft10QzrFz — DKT (@darleneturner53) August 5, 2021

READ MORE

These 17 hilarious memes from the Tokyo Olympics are all gold medal winners

Source Insider H/T Indy100