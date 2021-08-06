A US governor called anti-vaxxers ‘ultimate knuckleheads’ and had everyone cheering

Science

US governor Phil Murphy went viral after he had a particularly straight-talking message for the anti-vaxxers who were protesting during his public address about the coronaries.

The Democratic governor for New Jersey said the number of Covid cases was ‘coming down a little bit’ but warned everyone that ‘we are still in the fight’ against the pandemic.

Here are the anti-vaxxers who were protesting during his speech.

Photo of protesters against forced vaccines protesting #PhilMurphy #MuckPurphy #JerseyDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/Ns0S0JZGzC — Future Governor Of New Jersey Elect!! Alex Allis (@My3Alexandra) August 4, 2021

And here’s the message that Governor Murphy had for them.

“YOU ARE THE ULTIMATE KNUCKLEHEADS.”@GovMurphy with the mic drop pic.twitter.com/2wGK0019wF — New Jersey (@NJGov) August 4, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Phil Murphy speaking on behalf of most functioning adults here. https://t.co/vX6Qxjecqo — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) August 4, 2021

Say it louder for the knuckleheads in the back! — 🇺🇸VaccinatedAF🇺🇸 (@MelanieWdwrth) August 4, 2021

My governor is pretty bad ass https://t.co/upjHzQIMy0 — yung wifi aka rocketcock aka klit torres (@500fourteen) August 4, 2021

Go @govmurphy! Hey, can you give some lessons on governing to the yabbo we here in Texas have in charge ? — Vulpine (@mythosfox) August 4, 2021

NJ Governor Phil Murphy calling out anti vaxxers at his news conference was simply priceless. But calling them knuckleheads was the… #ONEV1 #FreshVoicesRise #wtpBLUE #wtpEarth pic.twitter.com/1fDDlODcVh — 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓮 “𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓻” is Vaccinated (@clairermassey) August 4, 2021

