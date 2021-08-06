A US governor called anti-vaxxers ‘ultimate knuckleheads’ and had everyone cheering
US governor Phil Murphy went viral after he had a particularly straight-talking message for the anti-vaxxers who were protesting during his public address about the coronaries.
The Democratic governor for New Jersey said the number of Covid cases was ‘coming down a little bit’ but warned everyone that ‘we are still in the fight’ against the pandemic.
Here are the anti-vaxxers who were protesting during his speech.
Photo of protesters against forced vaccines protesting #PhilMurphy #MuckPurphy #JerseyDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/Ns0S0JZGzC
— Future Governor Of New Jersey Elect!! Alex Allis (@My3Alexandra) August 4, 2021
And here’s the message that Governor Murphy had for them.
“YOU ARE THE ULTIMATE KNUCKLEHEADS.”@GovMurphy with the mic drop pic.twitter.com/2wGK0019wF
— New Jersey (@NJGov) August 4, 2021
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
1.
Phil Murphy speaking on behalf of most functioning adults here. https://t.co/vX6Qxjecqo
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) August 4, 2021
2.
Say it louder for the knuckleheads in the back!
— 🇺🇸VaccinatedAF🇺🇸 (@MelanieWdwrth) August 4, 2021
3.
My governor is pretty bad ass https://t.co/upjHzQIMy0
— yung wifi aka rocketcock aka klit torres (@500fourteen) August 4, 2021
4.
— blaze (@c_blaze_) August 4, 2021
5.
A.) Is Gov. Murphy single?
B.) What is he doing Friday night?#MyKindOfGuy #GetVaccinated https://t.co/bfLeuDfivi
— George Hahn (@georgehahn) August 4, 2021
6.
#UltimateKnuckleheads https://t.co/Qn04IYK7w0
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 4, 2021
7.
Go @govmurphy! Hey, can you give some lessons on governing to the yabbo we here in Texas have in charge ?
— Vulpine (@mythosfox) August 4, 2021
8.
NJ Governor Phil Murphy calling out anti vaxxers at his news conference was simply priceless. But calling them knuckleheads was the… #ONEV1 #FreshVoicesRise #wtpBLUE #wtpEarth pic.twitter.com/1fDDlODcVh
— 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓻𝓮 “𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓻” is Vaccinated (@clairermassey) August 4, 2021
