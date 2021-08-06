Science

A US governor called anti-vaxxers ‘ultimate knuckleheads’ and had everyone cheering

Poke Staff. Updated August 6th, 2021

US governor Phil Murphy went viral after he had a particularly straight-talking message for the anti-vaxxers who were protesting during his public address about the coronaries.

The Democratic governor for New Jersey said the number of Covid cases was ‘coming down a little bit’ but warned everyone that ‘we are still in the fight’ against the pandemic.

Here are the anti-vaxxers who were protesting during his speech.

And here’s the message that Governor Murphy had for them.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

READ MORE

People are sharing their favourite insults – 23 of the funniest and most savage

Source Twitter @NJGov @juanmelli H/T Indy100

More from the Poke