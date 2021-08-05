Simply 13 fabulous scammer shutdowns to make your day better
There’s nothing like seeing a scammer being put firmly – and entertainingly – in their place, and these are 13 of the best.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Imgur L0LiAteYourCat H/T (via)
12.
‘Called out by yoghurt connoisseur’
13.
And you can find lots more of this sort of thing at Buzzfeed over here and Someecards over here.
READ MORE
Bad day? Could be worse, you could work with one of these colleagues from hell
More from the Poke
Sport
These 17 hilarious memes from the Tokyo Olympics are all gold medal winners
Life
This woman’s outrageous birthday gift list is a proper jaw-dropper and got entirely the responses it deserved