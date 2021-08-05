People are sharing their favourite insults – 23 of the funniest and most savage

Life

Over on Reddit sharktoothsoup had a question for their fellow Redditors.

“What is your favorite insult?”

And there were lots of very funny and supremely inventive answers. Here are 18 favourites and we can’t wait for the next opportunity to use one.

1.

‘I envy people who don’t know you.’

devraj7

2.

“Hope your day is as nice as you.” ‘It works because it can go either way and double-shames them for choosing to be terrible.’

CourtneyThurston

3.

‘I dont respect you enough to be insulted by you.’

Saponaro8

4.

‘I already didn’t expect anything from you and you still disappointed me.’

DrC8H10N4O2

5.

‘I also like “You are impossible to underestimate.”

SteakGunsandBeers

6.

‘My then 6 year old daughter was having a little jokey argument with my best friend, calling each other smelly etc. Out of nowhere she said he looks like a dropped pie. ‘It floored me and I love reminding my buddy about it.’

an_undercoverpirate

8.

‘You should carry a plant to replace all the air you’re wasting.’

w1987g

9.

‘Everyone that loves you is wrong.’

ChampionOfKhorne

10.

‘Your asshole must be jealous of all the shit coming out your mouth right now.’

JPJP_

11.

‘You couldnt pour water out of a boot if the instructions were written on the heel.’

Klown1327

12.