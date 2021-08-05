This woman’s outrageous birthday gift list is a proper jaw-dropper and got entirely the responses it deserved

Life

As your birthday draws close it’s only natural that you’ll drop a few subtle hints about a present or two you might have your eye on.

More likely your close friends and family will get in touch to ask what you’d like to save them the bother of looking.

But this woman approaching her 25th birthday didn’t wait for anyone to get in touch. Nor was she subtle about it.

Quite the opposite, in fact, after posting this ‘birthday gift list’ to Facebook which went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

Best of all, apparently she does it every year. And it got entirely the responses it deserved.

‘Guess I’ll just be over here lovin’ myself. I know it’s the last gift on the list but it’s also the least I can do,’ said one.

‘Yeah but she’s gonna be mad when everybody gets her the same gift,’ replied another. Boom.

‘This is the most astounding case of unwarranted self-importance I’ve ever seen. Alas, there is no cure … Why would anyone be friends with this person? … I can send her a reality check but I’m out of those.’

