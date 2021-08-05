Twitter had beef with this covid libertarian over his butcher’s shop anecdote – 13 favourite takes

Celebrity

Writer and political commentator, James Melville, has become known on Twitter for his objections to many anti-coronavirus measures, such as mask mandates and lockdown, as well as any form of vaccine passport.

On Wednesday, he became Twitter’s main character when he posted this claim.

Tweeters clearly felt it had an unlikely ring to it, prompting one wit to do this –

To give him his due, Melville was amused.

That is actually quite funny. Well played. — James Melville 🌸 (@JamesMelville) August 4, 2021

The ‘butcher’ was far from being the only one to comment, and these responses really stood out.

1.

ACTUAL transcript JM: Hi, I'm James Melville, you may know me from such social media as Twitter & MySpace

Butcher: Eh?

JM: I know it can be daunting meeting your heroes

B: We sell meat. What do you want?

JM: Yes, we're on the right side of history.

B: You going to buy anything? — Tony McChrystal (@tonymac5) August 4, 2021

2.

Just popped into a butchers in Aberdeen and the butcher said, “are u Michael Gove?” and I said "yes" and then he called me a conniving shit and clumped me with a leg of lamb.

This sort of thing is happening a lot now. It’s both discombobulating and heartening in equal measure. — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) August 4, 2021

3.

I once got recognised by a butcher in Fife who said he loved my Twitter feed pic.twitter.com/B3ynI13sqj — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 4, 2021

4.

'Forgive me, sire, but art thou James Melville, from off of Twitter?' pic.twitter.com/6dOlhpNYAL — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) August 4, 2021

5.

Just popped into a local novelty mug shop in Stroud. & the mug man said, “are u Rosie Holt from twitter? I love your feed. What you are doing is amazing.”

This sort of thing is happening a lot now. It’s both discombobulating and heartening in equal measure. Too many mugs now tho. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 4, 2021

6.

…you wouldn't know him though, he goes to a different abattoir. https://t.co/ihmUtXteDv — Free (@FreeCaledonia) August 4, 2021

7.

Just popped into the Aldi & a random said hey are you that Bingowings off of the Twitter? I love all your typos & they way you never smile on an avi. This sort of thing is happening a lot now. It’s both discombobulating and heartening in equal measure or something. — Paul (@bingowings14) August 4, 2021

8.

I'M JAMES MELVILLE FROM TWITTER pic.twitter.com/2UCMnhrC8n — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) August 4, 2021

9.

Just popped into a local butcher’s shop in Fife. And in a loud voice the butcher said, “I bet you love gammon” and my blind 93 year old mother cheered and the whole bus clapped and that butcher grew up to be…Mike Reid. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 4, 2021

10.

Masks are still compulsory in shops in Scotland so presumably he was wearing his "I'm James Melville from Twitter" mask which I could actually believe him having made. https://t.co/ioKIzABmnX — Woodo in the world. (@Mister_Woodo) August 4, 2021

11.

that butcher's name? Albert Einstein 😭😍🤪🥰 xx https://t.co/X1PF75a6qJ — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 4, 2021

12.

I just popped into the butcher’s shop in Brexit-on-Sea and the butcher said: “Are you that Mrs Farage from Twitter?” Which was odd because I have known him for years and he lives on our street. — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) August 4, 2021

13.

A man popped into a local butcher’s shop in Fife. The butcher said, “You seem a bit discombobulated, have you been reading the nonsense that that James Melville from Twitter who’s in town posts?” “But Butcher” he said “I am James Melville from Twitter” — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 4, 2021

A tweeter named @GenericAdam was so sceptical, he planned to do some research.

Gonna visit every butchers in fife and ask around because there's no fucken way this happened https://t.co/KKuXIZxUd7 — Adam 🍉 (@GenericAdam) August 4, 2021

We don’t know about all of them, but Scottish newspaper, The National, contacted more than a dozen Fife butchers without being able to verify the exchange – or even find anyone who recognised James Melville’s name.

