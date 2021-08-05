The only 5 scathing reactions you need after ‘Brexit hardman’ Steve Baker called Brexit a fiasco

News

Despite certain people trying to spin everything that goes wrong these days as pandemic fallout, the bad effects of Brexit are visible everywhere, from rotting produce in the fields, to empty shelves in supermarkets – and more.

The Bank of England announced that voting to leave the European Union has cost Britain more than £440 million a week in lost growth since the referendum. That's enough to build a new hospital every week – and give its staff the 15% payrise they deserve.#BrexitReality #NHSPay15 — GOV2.UK (@GOV2UK) August 4, 2021

Whoever the Project Manager for Project Fear is, they need a medal and a pay rise. I've never known a project stay so close to the plan!#Brexit #ProjectFear — Mark Tucker (@turnipdodger) August 4, 2021

Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings recently told Laura Kuenssberg that leaving the EU could have been a mistake, and now, one of Brexit’s loudest cheerleaders, Tory backbencher and European Research Group member, Steve Baker has tweeted this –

Did somebody mention the Leopard’s Eating Faces Party?

These five tweets cover all the ground that needs to be covered.

1.

Steve, I bring terrible news. It’s your Brexit. It’s your ‘fiasco’. You were at the epicentre of the policy-making elite who pushed it through, without scrutiny, in the harshest terms possible.

As for poorer and colder, you have consistently voted against welfare increases… https://t.co/poUYeKhRfE — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) August 4, 2021

2.

Political fiasco made flesh/self-styled 'Brexit hardman' Steve Baker now thinks Brexit is a 'political fiasco'. I've tried but I've got nothing… https://t.co/c7nsOdLyrh — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 4, 2021

3.

Dominic Cummings:

“Anyone who’s sure Brexit is a good idea has got a screw loose” Steve Baker:

“Brexit is a fiasco” These guys must be furious at the people who were behind the Leave campaign. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 5, 2021

4.

I never before encountered a tweet with such a vast dramatic arc. I just kept reading and every word got worse. It is a masterpiece of cognitive dissonance from one of the foremost advocates of poor and cold and Brexit. https://t.co/Yak8zC0bMN — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 5, 2021

5.

I mean, joking aside, if I was a Brexiter having both Steve Baker AND Dominic Cummings calling out Brexit as a "political fiasco", then I'd be feeling pretty insulted. — Jack Caramac 💙 (@JCaramac) August 4, 2021

To conclude –

If a government with an 80 seat majority isn't responsible for the political fiasco of Brexit, who is? pic.twitter.com/eTmhP6nddH — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) August 5, 2021

READ MORE

This solution to the post-Brexit lorry driver shortage will have you facepalming into next week

Source Steve Baker Image Sandie Clarke on Unsplash