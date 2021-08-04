This dog’s face waiting for his favourite toy to be mended is a proper picture
This video of a dog waiting for his favourite toy to be mended went viral on Reddit because it’s very funny and totally adorable.
Just … look!
And just a few of the things people said about it.
‘That’s the look of “I didn’t mean to! But, I will probably do it again.”
niobiumnnul
‘Well, did Dolphy make it?! Don’t leave us hanging.’
badbackandgettingfat
‘Don’t worry, she’s well stuffed.’
cyan1618
‘The look of genuine concern- sooo sweet. Dogs are freaking amazing’
ChicagoColecoChick
‘I’m glad I’m not the only one who sews up dog toys! I’ve found that unwaxed dental floss holds up longer than thread :)’
mermaidinthesea123
Source Reddit u/cyan1618
