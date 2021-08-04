Animals

This dog’s face waiting for his favourite toy to be mended is a proper picture

Poke Staff. Updated August 4th, 2021

This video of a dog waiting for his favourite toy to be mended went viral on Reddit because it’s very funny and totally adorable.

Just … look!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘That’s the look of “I didn’t mean to! But, I will probably do it again.”
niobiumnnul

‘Well, did Dolphy make it?! Don’t leave us hanging.’
badbackandgettingfat

‘Don’t worry, she’s well stuffed.’
cyan1618

‘The look of genuine concern- sooo sweet. Dogs are freaking amazing’
ChicagoColecoChick

‘I’m glad I’m not the only one who sews up dog toys! I’ve found that unwaxed dental floss holds up longer than thread :)’
mermaidinthesea123

Source Reddit u/cyan1618

