This dog’s face waiting for his favourite toy to be mended is a proper picture

This video of a dog waiting for his favourite toy to be mended went viral on Reddit because it’s very funny and totally adorable.

Just … look!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘That’s the look of “I didn’t mean to! But, I will probably do it again.”

niobiumnnul ‘Well, did Dolphy make it?! Don’t leave us hanging.’

badbackandgettingfat ‘Don’t worry, she’s well stuffed.’

cyan1618 ‘The look of genuine concern- sooo sweet. Dogs are freaking amazing’

ChicagoColecoChick ‘I’m glad I’m not the only one who sews up dog toys! I’ve found that unwaxed dental floss holds up longer than thread :)’

mermaidinthesea123

Source Reddit u/cyan1618