People love the look on this sea otter’s face after checking his temperature
Leading contender for ‘aww!’ of the week comes this, a video of a sea otter having its temperature checked which went viral after it was shared by over on Twitter.
The reaction of this sea otter after checking his temperature.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/uFPPJM1mmH
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 3, 2021
And just a few of the things people said about it.
“Oh dear, is it bad? Oh it’s bad, innit?” 😂😂
— Nåt 🧬🇧🇪||💉GETVACCINATED (@niner_raccoon) August 3, 2021
“Why didn’t somebody tell me that we were going to do that? I would have had a breath minute had I known … now, I feel embarrassed, because I had mackerel for lunch …”
— BidenCorgi GalactiHarris – Actual (@BattlecorgiG) August 3, 2021
Concerned she may have swapped the temperature reader for a breathalyzer… I Otter know better than to drink on physical day… What if she makes me walk in a straight line? 😂🤣
— DogGoneHounds (@SheilaSzanyi) August 3, 2021
I watch this video at least once a day, it’s so sweet. I love how concerned she looks, like she already checked her symptoms on WebMD 🥺
— Kim (@kimmylynn525) August 3, 2021
It was probably trained to expect fish with that hand gesture and is wondering if it was a really small fish and if it swallowed it without tasting…
— Soni Kim Monroe, PsyD (@SoniKMonroe) August 3, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
