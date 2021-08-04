People love the look on this sea otter’s face after checking his temperature

Animals

Leading contender for ‘aww!’ of the week comes this, a video of a sea otter having its temperature checked which went viral after it was shared by over on Twitter.

The reaction of this sea otter after checking his temperature.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/uFPPJM1mmH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 3, 2021

And just a few of the things people said about it.

“Oh dear, is it bad? Oh it’s bad, innit?” 😂😂 — Nåt 🧬🇧🇪||💉GETVACCINATED (@niner_raccoon) August 3, 2021

“Why didn’t somebody tell me that we were going to do that? I would have had a breath minute had I known … now, I feel embarrassed, because I had mackerel for lunch …” — BidenCorgi GalactiHarris – Actual (@BattlecorgiG) August 3, 2021

Concerned she may have swapped the temperature reader for a breathalyzer… I Otter know better than to drink on physical day… What if she makes me walk in a straight line? 😂🤣 — DogGoneHounds (@SheilaSzanyi) August 3, 2021

I watch this video at least once a day, it’s so sweet. I love how concerned she looks, like she already checked her symptoms on WebMD 🥺 — Kim (@kimmylynn525) August 3, 2021

It was probably trained to expect fish with that hand gesture and is wondering if it was a really small fish and if it swallowed it without tasting… — Soni Kim Monroe, PsyD (@SoniKMonroe) August 3, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_