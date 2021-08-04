James May made Stephen Fry’s glorious takedown of Digby Jones even better

Celebrity

You’ll doubtless have seen the outrageous criticism by Digby Jones of BBC presenter Alex Scott over her pronunciation during her coverage of the Olympics.

The ex-House of Lords member said the former Arsenal footballer “spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word”.

There was no shortage of fabulous takedowns which you can read here.

And maybe best of all was this, from Stephen Fry, which was made even better by James May.

‘Digby, Lord Jones schooled by a Master,’ said moaningpilot who shared the exchange on Reddit.

Boom!

‘There are very few people more wonderful than Stephen Fry.’

Mowgli2k ‘When James May comes in to pour gas on the fire, you know you f-cked up.’

thenotoriousberg

And just in case you were wondering …

‘I’m going to pretend I knew it was supposed to be Digby, Lord Jones.’

Edgelands ‘I still dont know who that Digby dude is, nor what the difference is with how his title is arranged …’

Internal_Camel7649 ‘According to Wikipedia: “In the United Kingdom, “Lord” and “Lady” are used as titles for members of the nobility. Unlike titles such as “Mr” and “Mrs”, they are not used before first names except in certain circumstances, for example as courtesy titles for younger sons, etc., of peers. In Scotland “Lord of Parliament” and “Lady of Parliament” are the equivalents of Baron and Baroness in England.”

deejrocks83

