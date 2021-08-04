Good sports have been joking about the Olympics – 14 funny favourites
Whether you’re only seeing highlights on the news, obsessing over every race, match and performance – or somewhere in between, these funny tweets about the Olympics are well worth your time.
1.
Q: When is Christmas?
A: pic.twitter.com/jcZe3ZUVUv
— Turner Walston (@TurnerWalston) July 31, 2021
2.
watching the olympics makes me feel bad about how I get out of breath eating pie
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 31, 2021
3.
when you triathlon your best but you don’t succeed
when you getathlon what you want but not what you need 😔
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 1, 2021
4.
DO THEY HAVE TO MAKE HIM WEAR HIS LAST NAME LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/WmANL7ohTo
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 2, 2021
5.
Olympic skateboarder: *ollies a ten set*
Announcer: She performed some sort of leaping maneuver down the concrete staircase. I believe it's referred to as an *audible paper shuffling* …Oliver.
— erin chack (@ErinChack) August 3, 2021
6.
The most inspiring part of the Olympics is seeing all the athletes compete in sports whilst wearing jewellery without killing themselves like my PE teacher always told us would happen
— Laura Claxton (@fairycakes) August 1, 2021
7.
The Olympic trampolining is too easy. The event should start with the contestant dragging the trampoline out of the garage while drinking and being nagged by their kids at a barbecue.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) July 30, 2021
