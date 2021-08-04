Good sports have been joking about the Olympics – 14 funny favourites

Twitter

Whether you’re only seeing highlights on the news, obsessing over every race, match and performance – or somewhere in between, these funny tweets about the Olympics are well worth your time.

watching the olympics makes me feel bad about how I get out of breath eating pie — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 31, 2021

when you triathlon your best but you don’t succeed

when you getathlon what you want but not what you need 😔 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 1, 2021

DO THEY HAVE TO MAKE HIM WEAR HIS LAST NAME LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/WmANL7ohTo — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 2, 2021

Olympic skateboarder: *ollies a ten set*

Announcer: She performed some sort of leaping maneuver down the concrete staircase. I believe it's referred to as an *audible paper shuffling* …Oliver. — erin chack (@ErinChack) August 3, 2021

The most inspiring part of the Olympics is seeing all the athletes compete in sports whilst wearing jewellery without killing themselves like my PE teacher always told us would happen — Laura Claxton (@fairycakes) August 1, 2021

