Twitter

Good sports have been joking about the Olympics – 14 funny favourites

Poke Staff. Updated August 4th, 2021

Whether you’re only seeing highlights on the news, obsessing over every race, match and performance – or somewhere in between, these funny tweets about the Olympics are well worth your time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke