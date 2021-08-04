A cafe owner had the best clapback to an entitled brat of a customer’s unfair review

Life

Over on Reddit, u/Fulisek shared a screenshot of the only one-star Tripadvisor review left for the Sky Blue Gallery and Café in Portree.

You can practically hear the woman whining via her words.





The owner’s response is quite long, but is the best explanation we’ve ever seen of why reviews like that should get in the sea.









‘You wouldn’t go into a restaurant and sit down with only one eating and get away with it.’

‘This is our home, our business and YES, we do object to people who come in to use the toilet and not pay for anything.’

from Applause GIFs via Gfycat

Reddit users were behind the cafe’s owner, artist Lynne Douglas.

Love these public reviews where it’s clearly an asshole customer and the truth comes out when the owners bite back. Becuase you just know the review and response do the restaurant/cafe etc a whole load of good. Giving the assholes the exact opposite result of what they were hoping to do in writing it.

niell2

I’m jealous if that was her worst life experience.

ginns32

A small family owned and operated cafe is not a gas station or truck stop. Terrible manners from the guests, two thumbs down.

IndigoRanger

Four grown adults only wanted to drink hot chocolate? Nothing against hot chocolate, it’s great, but they don’t serve a mocha? They don’t want a regular coffee or tea? They couldn’t sit in the car if they weren’t getting anything? The story really comes off as an excuse by the customer not to buy anything and they only got the one coffee so they’d be allowed to loiter.

SyntheticGod8

The numbers of cheap coffee, bottled-water etc I bought at café just because I needed to use the toilets. It’s not that hard. The owners do pay people (and products) to keep those toilets clean.

Marawal

Since there’s only one 1-star review and 29 five-star reviews, here’s one of the better ones to reflect the reality of the Sky Blue Gallery and Café experience.

Lovely Welcoming Cafe My husband and I visited this lovely cafe in February. The owners are super friendly and the coffee and cake were delicious. I would highly recommend you visit here not just because of the cafe, the artwork is beautiful. I bought some artwork and will definitely visit again if in Skye.

READ MORE

This bakery owner’s response to an anti-masker’s bad review was very satisfying indeed

Source Tripadvisor H/T Reddit Image Tripadvisor