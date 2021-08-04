People are buzzing at this American’s first encounter with coin-release shopping trolleys

Life

Nothing shines a light on how different two cultures are more than when one of them discovers something the other one takes for granted.

Over on TikTok, Ashley Verhalen – @thelifeinsurancelady – shared this video of a new phenomenon. New to her.

It’s like being an Ancient Egyptian, watching Howard Carter discover the treasures of Tutankhamun. Needless to say, those TikTok users more familiar with trolley coins were soon in her mentions.

TikTok’s stitch function yielded some more comedy gold.

Scouse TikToker, Dylan Evans, was bemused.

While YorkshirePeach – an American in the UK who chronicles these types of cultural differences – didn’t even need to speak.

Just imagine what they’ll be like when they all get kettles.

Source @thelifeinsurancelady