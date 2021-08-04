Life

People are buzzing at this American’s first encounter with coin-release shopping trolleys

Poke Staff. Updated August 4th, 2021

Nothing shines a light on how different two cultures are more than when one of them discovers something the other one takes for granted.

Over on TikTok, Ashley Verhalen – @thelifeinsurancelady – shared this video of a new phenomenon. New to her.

@thelifeinsurancelady

Have you seen this before!!?? ##foryou ##foryoupage ##crazy ##texas ##fyp ##viral ##carts ##lockdown ##usa ##america

♬ original sound – Ashley Verhalen

It’s like being an Ancient Egyptian, watching Howard Carter discover the treasures of Tutankhamun. Needless to say, those TikTok users more familiar with trolley coins were soon in her mentions.

TikTok’s stitch function yielded some more comedy gold.

Scouse TikToker, Dylan Evans, was bemused.

@dylanevans

##duet with @thelifeinsurancelady who has seen these trolleys before then!? 😳🤣🤯🇺🇸 ##british ##usa ##shopping ##tesco ##uk ##itscominghome

♬ original sound – Ashley Verhalen

While YorkshirePeach – an American in the UK who chronicles these types of cultural differences – didn’t even need to speak.

@yorkshirepeach

##duet with @thelifeinsurancelady ##americanintheuk

♬ original sound – Ashley Verhalen

Just imagine what they’ll be like when they all get kettles.

READ MORE

This American drinking Ribena for the first time went viral and it’s hard to swallow

Source @thelifeinsurancelady Image Screengrab

More from the Poke