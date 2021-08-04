‘When A Snob Flies Economy’ will take the sting out of not being able to go abroad
This new sketch from Foil Arms and Hog might be the final thing that helps you decide whether to risk a foreign holiday, with the chance of landing in a ‘green’ or ‘amber’ country that gets downgraded to red before you return.
Hang around for the bloopers.
“To sleep, perchance to dream. Shakespeare”
“Leave me alone, Murphy”
It may be exaggerated for comedic effect, but never forget that it could be Jacob Rees-Mogg – or Sir Digby Jones.
Stunnin’.
Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Screengrab
