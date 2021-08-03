These dogs are so hilariously proud of this tiny stick it went wildly viral

Pics

This could very well be the best nine seconds you spend today.

It’s a video of these two dogs who are so hilariously proud of this tiny stick, well, best watch it for yourself.

And just a few of the many things people said about it after it was shared by Pedrica1 on Reddit.

‘This is the cutest thing I’ve seen in weeks.’

MuttisMonster ‘When I grow up, I want to be as happy as they are.’

Theo_Carolina ‘When the yard only has the one twig but you still give it your all.’

Kobe_Wan_Jabroni ‘I love that the golden one is the more excited even though he doesn’t have the stick, he’s egging on his friend at the start.’

SentimentalBear “That’s from both of us.”

Astralahara

READ MORE

This German Shepherd babysitting the Dobermans is very funny and totally adorable

Source Reddit u/Pedrica1