What’s a sign that you might have been eating too much McDonald’s?
Over on Reddit, u/Noxu777 shared an image that may or may not be a message from McDonald’s, Uber Eats or the universe – about their fast food consumption.
These are a few of the funny responses left by Redditors.
D14B3735
TappedIn2111
McScuse me!!?!?
jeffjeff8696
God, show me a sign if I should diet!
East_Age6597
Wait until you get F4TTY.
ISONukey
My wife and I got a ‘FLAB’ code for McDonald’s not too long ago.
xesonik
A round of applause for this quick-witted riposte.
