People are sharing their favourite ‘malaphors’ – 17 proper belters

People are sharing their favourite ‘malaphors’ on Twitter and it might just be today’s favourite thing.

It all began when @OhLookBirdies asked this over on Twitter (and if you don’t know what a ‘malaphor’ is, it will quickly become apparent).

What is your favourite malaphor? I’ve always been partial to “We’ll burn that bridge when we get to it” but “You made your bed, now eat it too” is definitely up there — Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) August 1, 2021

And it prompted no end of brilliant replies. Here are our favourites.

1.

Build a man a fire and he’ll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life. — Samuel (@spjwhitwell) August 1, 2021

2.

It’s not exactly rocket surgery. — ~ (@daniel_barker) August 1, 2021

3.

‘Don’t take the moral high horse’ was the best I’ve heard — Andy (@andygeorge1976) August 2, 2021

4.

My old boss was (unintentionally) brilliant at these. I recall the team meeting where she declared “I wouldn’t trust *him* with a ten-foot bargepole” — Owen Sedgwick-Jell (@owenjell) August 2, 2021

5.

Not exactly what you’re looking for, but I once overheard a woman describe something as a “real cock and ball story”. — Juliet Brando (@sliderulesyou) August 2, 2021

6.

“He’s a mine field of information”

“Don’t worry about me – it’s like oil off a duck’s back”. — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) August 2, 2021

7.

It’s half of one and six dozen of the other. — Rob (@_Bankrobber_) August 2, 2021

8.

“The proof is in the pudding” has become so common that I’d say it’s used more than the actual metaphor. I had a colleague who used to say “there’s more than one way to swing a cat”, although I think he may have just been really good at swinging cats. — Common Or Garden Steve (@phteve_i_am) August 2, 2021

9.

Have just been reminded of “Like shooting fish from a baby,” which is also fantastic — Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) August 2, 2021

10.

“We’ll jump off that bridge when we get to it” is my dad’s version — Eddie Hollywood (@Ubermacs) August 2, 2021

11.

My sister in law had a colleague who said “BUMS ON FACES, BUMS ON FACES!” instead of “Bums on seats”… — Hannah O’Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) August 2, 2021

12.

oh this thread:) old pom friend of mine always said it’s a different kettle of ballgames — reckon reckon reckon (@QueenstownTerri) August 2, 2021

13.

“I’ve told you until the cows go blue in the face” — Wally Basoum (@wallybasoum) August 2, 2021

14.

My mother described a delighted person as being ‘on Clyde Noun’. Went straight into a script. — Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) August 2, 2021

15.

My great aunt was the queen of malaphors. “He smokes like a fish” was my favourite, and I still can’t work out if it’s a mistake, or genius. — Halo #KeepYourMasksOn 💙🌱Ⓥ (@EatMyHalo) August 2, 2021

16.

Tony Abbott, when PM of Australia, said “No-one is the suppository of all wisdom.” Hard to beat that. — Scott Webb (@moxy_toxy) August 2, 2021

17.

I’ve always been fond of ‘casting nasturtiums’ — Snowbound Chimp (@SnowboundChimp) August 2, 2021

And finally, this.

My favourite was on a local papers comments section. The person in question didn’t believe covid was real and said …

” Covid is a false heron”

So we’ve got a mixture of ‘false flag’ and a malaphor of ‘red herring’ to ‘ red heron’.

Makes me giggle everytime I think of it ! — Sam Barriscale (@SamBarriscale) August 2, 2021

