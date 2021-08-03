Twitter

People are sharing their favourite ‘malaphors’ – 17 proper belters

Poke Staff. Updated August 3rd, 2021

People are sharing their favourite ‘malaphors’ on Twitter and it might just be today’s favourite thing.

It all began when @OhLookBirdies asked this over on Twitter (and if you don’t know what a ‘malaphor’ is, it will quickly become apparent).

And it prompted no end of brilliant replies. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And finally, this.

