This orangutan went viral after modelling some dropped sunglasses – and it’s quite the spectacle
The nearest animal relatives of humans are the great apes – gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans, for example.
One orangutan at an Indonesian zoo showed just how near a relative they are, when TikToker Lola Testu dropped her sunglasses.
Here’s what happened.
@minorcrimes
So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story ##monke
This is what TikTok users thought of the spectacle.
One reaction voiced a suspicion we share.
Bonus – Here’s the disco version.
@minorcrimes
Source @minorcrimes
