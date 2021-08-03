Videos

This orangutan went viral after modelling some dropped sunglasses – and it’s quite the spectacle

Poke Staff. Updated August 3rd, 2021

The nearest animal relatives of humans are the great apes – gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans, for example.

One orangutan at an Indonesian zoo showed just how near a relative they are, when TikToker Lola Testu dropped her sunglasses.

Here’s what happened.

@minorcrimes

So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story ##monke

♬ original sound – Lola Testu

This is what TikTok users thought of the spectacle.

One reaction voiced a suspicion we share.

Bonus – Here’s the disco version.

@minorcrimes

##monke

♬ Love Is In The Air – Delroy Edwards

