Mansplainers told this Olympic champion how to hold a gun and were shot down in flames

Poke Staff. Updated August 3rd, 2021

To the Olympics, where Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in the women’s shooting 10 metre air pistol competition for the Russian Olympic Committee.

The reason we mention it is because of the legion of mansplainers who took upon it themselves to point out on Twitter exactly how she should be holding a gun (and where the, er, Olympic champion was going wrong).

It began when a woman called Zoe – @Blankzilla – shared this picture of the gold medal winner in action.

And here are just a few of the things men had to say about it.

And they weren’t the only ones either. Far from it.

Fortunately there was no shortage of other people around only too happy to put them right.

And also this.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Blankzilla H/T Indy100

