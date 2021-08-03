News

Our 11 favourite reactions to the government moving the Covid app’s goalposts to reduce pings

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2021

If you cast your mind back a couple of weeks, you may remember seeing headlines like this –

Or this –

It won’t, therefore, come as a surprise to those of you who follow the to-ing and fro-ing of this government to learn that *fanfare* the app is going to be adjusted so that it alerts fewer people.

via GIFER

This is what people thought of the move.

Perhaps this piece of information has slipped the minds of *checks notes* the people in charge of trying to prevent further deaths from the highly contagious Covid variant they allowed into the country.

But, hey – Latin for poor kids.

