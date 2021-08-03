Celebrity

The 17 funniest reactions to Fred Durst’s unexpected dad vibe

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 3rd, 2021

Limp Bizkit’s lead singer and rapper, Fred Durst, has been part of the musical landscape since forming the band in the mid 1990s, when he was in his mid 20s, so a lot of us have grown up with him and think of him like this …


Via


Via

When Limp Bizkit appeared at Lollapalooza, it was a surprise to a lot of people to see him looking just like this.


Via

That’s a wig, though, right? RIGHT?

He was well aware of the message his new look sent out.

Once Twitter got wind of it, there was no holding back. Take a look around this lot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke