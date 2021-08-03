The 17 funniest reactions to Fred Durst’s unexpected dad vibe

Celebrity

Limp Bizkit’s lead singer and rapper, Fred Durst, has been part of the musical landscape since forming the band in the mid 1990s, when he was in his mid 20s, so a lot of us have grown up with him and think of him like this …



When Limp Bizkit appeared at Lollapalooza, it was a surprise to a lot of people to see him looking just like this.



That’s a wig, though, right? RIGHT?

He was well aware of the message his new look sent out.

Once Twitter got wind of it, there was no holding back. Take a look around this lot.

Powerful "televangelist who flees to South America having emptied the ministry's bank account" vibe from Fred Durst. pic.twitter.com/qr76ACNIPK — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 2, 2021

Fred Durst looks like a minor character in Fargo who’s under witness protection for accidentally killing a crime boss’s son with a snow plough pic.twitter.com/o0ML9y25TD — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) August 2, 2021

Fred Durst looks like he's shooting an episode of Undercover Boss where he investigates his own band pic.twitter.com/SK0scTdhk9 — Alex Schubert (@bigschubes) August 2, 2021

why does fred durst look like a combination of all three main characters in ‘the hangover’ pic.twitter.com/pvwQOEAUYE — Ⓒ Ⓞ Ⓡ Ⓔ Ⓨ (@cxreyjacksxn) August 2, 2021

Fred Durst looks like he's about to give a mission in GTA Vice City. pic.twitter.com/MHcm8mSU2q — GRGChris 🫀 (@bobbybalmoral) August 2, 2021

Fred Durst finally looks like what a person named Fred Durst should look like. pic.twitter.com/BXVHbnmgxe — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 2, 2021

Fred Durst lookin like he’s in the Beastie Boys Sabotage video and shit pic.twitter.com/9vy72vk4p2 — BrewStewFilms (@BrewStewFilms) August 2, 2021

"Back in my day, we had to walk uphill in the snow both ways to get the nookie, yeah, the nookie." -Fred Durst, presumably pic.twitter.com/6vuRggjEjr — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 2, 2021

