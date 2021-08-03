Jeremy Clarkson’s take on Covid scientists was as bad as you’d expect – 11 scathing responses

News

In shocking news, it seems that Jeremy Clarkson – the man who said that TV was “obsessed with hiring black Muslim lesbians”, punched a staff member for not bringing him hot food, and said that a quintessentially German car would make Hitler salutes – has expressed an ill-formed and selfish opinion on Covid.

Jeremy Clarkson criticises Covid scientists, saying ‘if you die, you die’ https://t.co/vq0AlXNzUr — The Guardian (@guardian) August 3, 2021

‘I think the politicians should sometimes tell those communists at Sage to get back in their box. Let’s just all go through life with our fingers crossed and a smile on our face.’

Ah, yes – the ‘Communists at sage’. How well we all remember the time Sir Patrick Vallance tried to bring down the monarchy and redistribute the Royal residences to the masses.

Tweeters were neither surprised nor impressed by his latest soundbite.

1.

Jeremy Clarkson a late signing to the #covidiots team with Right Said Fred up top, Lozza Fox on the right wing and Katie Hopkins on the far right wing — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 3, 2021

2.

Why stop at covid…. Got cancer? Don't be messing about with that life saving chemo….just cross your fingers and smile Been involved in an RTA? No need for an ambulance, cross your fingers and smile.#jeremyclarkson what a plank! https://t.co/uQHHoLWksP — Pickle-Lily (@manda_m0) August 3, 2021

3.

The attempt by UK attention-seekers to mimic US Covid culture wars is rather sad, like a child putting on a toy fireman's helmet and saying 'I'm a fireman.' https://t.co/FS9XX6uWJ5 — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) August 3, 2021

4.

Jeremy Clarkson saying something controversial every time he has a new series to promote. pic.twitter.com/xjaNUwKaMA — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 3, 2021

5.

Strong brave words from a man who punched a colleague because his food was tepid https://t.co/P8hm9Se7SE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 3, 2021

6.

Neil Oliver, now Clarkson. Poster boys for the Selfish&Stupid party. https://t.co/xIcgCNHJbD — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) August 3, 2021

7.

Today in “a celebrity does research”. pic.twitter.com/dalOsF0VV1 — Rutger K (@AnotherAspirin) August 3, 2021

8.

I see Jeremy Clarkson is again being a knobhead of olympian proportions, criticising 'communists at sage' who are exercising caution at reopening society.

Furthermore, he says ‘if you die, you die’. He could have been anything he wanted to be, but choses to be a douchebag 🙄 — ℓουℓου 🕷❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) August 3, 2021

9.

Whenever I hear Jeremy Clarkson…. pic.twitter.com/KTcwmkK2h7 — Bari Pollard 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇪🇺 (@barijohn) August 3, 2021

10.

When I arrived at A&El, the doctors did a quick check on me, reckoned I was on the point of dying. They put me on a chair in the corner and said, 'If you're going to die, you're going to die'.

Not. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) August 3, 2021

11.

Why is anyone interested in what Jeremy Clarkson has to say about COVID-19 or scientists? — Dr Julia Grace Patterson💙 (@JujuliaGrace) August 3, 2021

To sum up …

All right, Ivan fucking Drago. https://t.co/BxESDLpltS — small robots (@smolrobots) August 3, 2021

