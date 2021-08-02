Sport

These two high jumpers agreeing to share gold is our favourite Olympics moment so far

John Plunkett. Updated August 2nd, 2021

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments in the Tokyo Olympics so far but this might be our favourite yet.

It’s two high jumpers, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, who were tied in first place after a tough few hours of competition and were given the option to decide matters with a jump-off.

The two athletes are also good friends and Barshim had a better idea, asking the official if they could have two golds instead. And this is what happened next.

Just wonderful! And this context makes it even better.

Here are just a few of the many things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

And also this.

To conclude …

READ MORE

An MP questioned someone’s expertise and was owned into next week

Source Twitter @afidelf

More from the Poke