These two high jumpers agreeing to share gold is our favourite Olympics moment so far

There’s been no shortage of memorable moments in the Tokyo Olympics so far but this might be our favourite yet.

It’s two high jumpers, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, who were tied in first place after a tough few hours of competition and were given the option to decide matters with a jump-off.

The two athletes are also good friends and Barshim had a better idea, asking the official if they could have two golds instead. And this is what happened next.

Fave moment of the Olympics so far. Barshim (Qatar) and Tamberi (Italy) were tied in the high-jump final. The official is there talking about a prospective jump-off, but Barshim asks immediately: "Can we have two golds?" One look, no words exchanged, they know they're sharing it. pic.twitter.com/E3SneYFocA — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

Just wonderful! And this context makes it even better.

Barshim, btw, had helped Tamberi come back from a career-threatening ankle injury since the last Olympics. Sports ❤️. pic.twitter.com/fmHEwBSFFy — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

Here are just a few of the many things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

Might be the greatest moment in Olympic history https://t.co/bh00lF6tGS — profloumoore (@loumoore12) August 1, 2021

I never get emotional while watching sport this one made me !! These guys were phenomenal — Sudzz (@sudzz71) August 1, 2021

the best part is the athletes are celebrating their double golds while official is still explaining how to do jump-off, this is peak Best Olympics https://t.co/BCjfl6CWFL — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) August 1, 2021

Sometimes sharing gives you more. — Fazina💚🧡 (@FazS18) August 1, 2021

People in the replies talking about how this is not how sports work… do they really understand its power? https://t.co/HvuMFMloGH — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

And also this.

I want to see the reaction of the guy who was getting Bronze if he was upgraded to Silver ☺️ — FPLSheppy (@FPLSheppy) August 1, 2021

Nope, third is still third — Brad Milner (@TheBradMilner) August 1, 2021

To conclude …

