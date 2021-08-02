Snoop Dogg had the most Snoop reaction to Olympic dressage and it’s a NSFW delight

Videos

Alongside the usual commentary, we’ve had the pleasure of hearing something a little less traditional, from the wonderful Joe Tracini. In fact, his joke commentary was so good, that the Discovery Channel made it official.

Max Whitlock’s gymnastics and Joe Tracini’s commentary are a match made in comedy heaven, and we’re sorry it can’t be an all-year-round thing.

We’re not sure where the match of Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart and Olympic Dressage was made, but it’s definitely very entertaining – and sweary AF.

“The horse crip walking, cuz. You see that? That’s gangstas.”

Can’t argue with that, and only partly because we’re not a hundred per cent sure what it means – but it’s ‘gangsta’.

The clip, from ‘Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg’, put a smile on the faces of these tweeters – and more.

The greatest piece of Olympic commentary we’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/BejnKVkIBG — amar singh (@amarjourno) August 1, 2021

I would watch every event if Snoop and Kevin Heart did commentary https://t.co/9fk78sF3dN — Jason Pereira (@jasonpereira) August 1, 2021

Snoop even sit like he bout to Crip Walk 😂 pic.twitter.com/C4feqCjHgt — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 31, 2021

THIS is the Olympics coverage we all need! https://t.co/Ngo2fpMmYA — Ovation Girl (@Ovation_Girl) August 1, 2021

Bonus – the guys explain Olympic sports, and as ever – it’s not entirely safe for work.

